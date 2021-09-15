McFarland officers respond to fatal crash in town of Dunn

On Saturday, Sept. 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the assistance of officers from McFarland and Stoughton and fire/ems units from Stoughton and Middleton, responded to a multiple vehicle fatal crash on Highway 51 just north of Lake Kegonsa Road, in the town of Dunn.
A preliminary investigation shows that a 2021 Toyota Camry with one occupant was traveling northbound on Highway 51 in the southbound lane at a high rate of speed, a release said. A 2012 Dodge Durango traveling southbound in the southbound lane was able to swerve into the ditch to avoid the oncoming vehicle.
The Camry then continued north in the southbound lanes and struck a 2021 Hyundai Elantra head on, causing the Elantra to roll several times before coming to rest on its roof. A fourth vehicle (2012 Honda Accord) traveling on the roadway was able to avoid the initial crash, but was struck on the windshield by flying debris.
The 39-year old-male driving the 2021 Camry was airlifted to UW ER with serious injuries. The 47-year-old female driving the 2021 Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers and occupants of the two other involved vehicles were uninjured.
The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation and notification by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office to the family of the deceased.