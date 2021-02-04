Tonight's girls high school basketball game between McFarland and Whitewater has been cancelled due to the winter storm. The game has been rescheduled for Monday Feb. 8 at 7:15 p.m. at Whitewater High School. The Spartans, which have a 5-3 record this season, are coming off a 55-42 win over Jefferson on Monday.
Basketball game cancelled
