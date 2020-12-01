When George Kohn begrudgingly sat down to redo an English paper in high school, he had no idea it would irreversibly alter the course of his life.
Self-admittedly, Kohn was not someone who took school very seriously as a teenager. So, when his teacher sent him back to the drawing board on a paper, he figured he may as well write about something that interested him.
“I came up with the investigation of aircraft accidents as the subject [of the assignment], so I sent a letter to the Air Force at Truax requesting information for my paper,” Kohn said.
Not only did his letter land him a great source for his paper, but Kohn also ended up befriending a local F-102 fighter pilot.
“Sometime later, [the pilot] flew his jet very low and very fast directly over our farm and it got me excited about becoming an Air Force fighter pilot,” Kohn explained.
Growing up in rural Wisconsin, Kohn was reminded daily of his familial destiny to take over his father’s farm; but as the Air Force jet flew over his home that day, he began to see a brand new destiny unfolding.
After high school, Kohn enrolled in classes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as a college degree was required to become an Air Force pilot at the time.
“It was the 1960s and the campus was a hotbed of anti-war activity. Wearing my Air Force ROTC uniform around campus was somewhat unsettling,” Kohn remembered.
Despite the civil unrest brewing on campus, he made it through nonetheless. Upon earning his wings, Kohn was assigned to fly F-4 Phantom jets and landed a year long station in Danang AB, Vietnam.
“There were good times and bad times,” Kohn said of his year in Vietnam. “One of the hardest times was watching my wingman’s airplane disintegrate and turn into a fireball on a strafing mission in Cambodia.”
He details that experience in his brand new autobiographical novel, ‘Vector to Destiny: Journey of a Vietnam F-4 Fighter Pilot.’
Published on Nov. 15, it didn’t take long for Kohn’s book to start climbing the charts. Rave reviews swiftly rolled in, and the novel was named the top new Vietnam War history book on Amazon. As of Dec. 1, all reviews of the book on Amazon have given it five stars.
The book follows Kohn’s journey from a small Wisconsin farm to a big college campus, all the way to the skies of Vietnam.
“I felt like I had a story that was not just about war, but was also about the journey from farm to college, to pilot training and then on to Vietnam,” Kohn said on his motivation to write the novel.
While many important parts of Kohn’s life are covered in the novel, there’s one era that isn’t.
Years after leaving the military, Kohn would later go on to fulfill his secondary destiny of owning a farm.
In 1993, Kohn and his wife Sandy bought West Star Farm; an organic farm nestled neatly between Cottage Grove and McFarland.
Tragically, Kohn’s sister passed away after a deadly exposure to farm chemicals. This, coupled with his firsthand experience with toxic chemicals in Vietnam, inspired him to start a fully organic farm. He plans on making this the subject of his next novel.
The farm is still up and running more than 27 years later, but is now owned and operated by Kohn’s son and daughter-in-law.
It’s certainly no secret that Kohn and his wife have made a mark on the local community. The couple’s neighbor, Dolly Maurer, said she’s honored to know them.
“[Kohn] is a quiet, humble guy,” Maurer said. “I’ve learned a lot from them, how to be a good neighbor in the neighborhood. Him and Sandy are just exceptional, exceptional people.”
Through it all, Kohn is hopeful that, if nothing else, his story is an inspiration for younger generations to come and can help give people a new appreciation of Vietnam veterans.
“One of my goals for the book is to bring about respect to all Vietnam veterans,” Kohn said. “It is my hope that my story can be an inspiration for young people by emphasizing that not all goals are easily attainable. Sometimes it takes a very strong desire to achieve them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.