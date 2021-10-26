McFarland School Board approves tax levy, decrease in tax rate for 2021-22

McFarland School District property taxpayers will have a lower school equalized tax rate in 2021-22 than was seen in previous years, now dropping to $10.52 per $1,000 of equalized property value.
At the McFarland School Board’s annual meeting and budget hearing Oct. 25, school district business manager Jeff Mahoney presented the highlights of this year’s final budget, a process he described as “the culmination of… 11 months of planning.”
The board went on to approve a tax levy of $18.3 million, which is a 1.4% increase from last year’s levy of a little over $18 million.
Mahoney said the school district tax rate of $10.52 per $1,000 of equalized property value is a 47-cent, or 4.3%, decrease from last year’s tax rate of $10.99 per $1,000 of equalized home value.
The owner of a $200,000 home, for example, would pay roughly $2,104 in yearly property taxes for school district purposes this fiscal year.
The equalized property value of the district, per the Department of Revenue’s Oct. 1 report, is $1.74 billion.
Mahoney said a 6% average increase of equalized property values is projected district-wide, which includes the village of McFarland and portions of the city of Madison and the towns of Dunn, Pleasant Springs, Blooming Grove and Cottage Grove.
A combination of that equalized property value, previous years’ spending and student enrollment is what determines how much general state aid McFarland School District receives.
Per information released Oct. 15 from the Department of Public Instruction, McFarland’s share of state aid is $13.9 million for 2021-22.
General state aid for the district is up $231,335, or roughly 1.78%, from the district’s $12.9 million in 2020-21 general state aid allocation.
The school district is projected to have a $11.5 million general fund balance at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, down about $400,000, or 3.37%, from $11.9 million in 2020-21.
Mahoney indicated that the coming years will continue to be challenging as the state did not allow for inflationary increases for this fiscal year, nor the next fiscal year of 2022-23.
“This will lead to fiscal cliffs for our district, as well as our neighbors,” Mahoney said.