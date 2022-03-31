 Skip to main content
March 31-April 8 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, March 31

Beef tips/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Glazed carrots

Wheat roll

Pineapple

Jello

MO: Rice/beans

Friday, April 1

Lettuce salad (turkey, cranberries, egg, onion, cheese, carrots)

Black beans

Muffin

Banana

MO: No meat, more egg

Monday, April 4

Lasagna

Green beans

Mandarin oranges

Garlic bread

Fruited crisp

MO: Veggie lasagna

Tuesday, April 5

Parmesan tilapia

Baked potato

Carrots

Multi-grain bread

Fruit salad

Pudding

MO: Red beans/rice

Wednesday, April 6

Egg salad on croissant

Spinach/romaine salad

Fruit medley

Cake

MO: Cheese sandwich

Thursday, April 7

Ham

Scalloped potatoes

Stewed tomatoes

Applesauce

Rye bread

Cookie

MO: Veggie patty

Friday, April 8

Taco salad (lettuce, beef, cheese, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, black beans)

Spanish rice

Tropical fruit

Apple slices

MO: No meat, add beans

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, March 31

BBQ ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

WW roll/butter

Warm spiced pears

MO: Black bean burger

NCS: N/a

Friday, April 1

Egg salad

Mixed greens

Crackers

Copper penny salad

Applesauce

Chocolate pudding

MO: Veggie stew

NCS: SF pudding

Monday, April 4

Cheeseburger (beef patty, bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard)

Calico beans

Potato salad

Fruit cocktail

Candy cookie

MO: Black bean burger

NCS: SF Cookie

Tuesday, April 5

Election Day — No meal program

Wednesday, April 6

Bone-in BBQ Chicken

Baked potato/sour cream

Bread/butter

Banana

Apple pie bar

MO: Veggie BBQ Chicken

NCS: Spiced applesauce

Thursday, April 7

Rustic tomato bean soup

Crackers

Caesar salad (lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, dressing)

Pineapple

Strawberry Jello

MO: Veggie tomato bean soup

NCS: SF Jello

Friday, April 8

Fish sandwich (breaded fillet, bun, cheese, tartar sauce)

Yams

Peas

Pears

Cinnamon swirl loaf cake

MO: Pita/Hummus

NCS: SF Pudding

