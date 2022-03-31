March 31-April 8 Senior Meals

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, March 31
BBQ ribs
Cheesy potatoes
Pickled beets
WW roll/butter
Warm spiced pears
MO: Black bean burger
NCS: N/a
Friday, April 1
Egg salad
Mixed greens
Crackers
Copper penny salad
Applesauce
Chocolate pudding
MO: Veggie stew
NCS: SF pudding
Monday, April 4
Cheeseburger (beef patty, bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard)
Calico beans
Potato salad
Fruit cocktail
Candy cookie
MO: Black bean burger
NCS: SF Cookie
Tuesday, April 5
Election Day — No meal program
Wednesday, April 6
Bone-in BBQ Chicken
Baked potato/sour cream
Bread/butter
Banana
Apple pie bar
MO: Veggie BBQ Chicken
NCS: Spiced applesauce
Thursday, April 7
Rustic tomato bean soup
Crackers
Caesar salad (lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, dressing)
Pineapple
Strawberry Jello
MO: Veggie tomato bean soup
NCS: SF Jello
Friday, April 8
Fish sandwich (breaded fillet, bun, cheese, tartar sauce)