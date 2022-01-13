Candidates in spring elections announced

Despite numerous board changes, there will be only a handful of contested races on the spring election ballot.
On April 5, local voters will weigh in on contested races for the McFarland Village Board and all three local Dane County Board of Supervisors seats.
The election process began on Dec. 1. To appear on the ballot, candidates had to file paperwork with their local clerk by Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Candidates can still register until April 1 as a write-in. Their names won’t appear on the ballot. Under Wisconsin law, votes entered for a candidate will only be counted if they have registered as a write-in.
Below is a rundown of board changes and contested races.
Monona City CouncilAll three incumbents up for reelection on the Monona City Council have shared they will not run again.
Current city alders Molly Grupe, Jennifer Kuhr and Kristie Goforth have all submitted their non-candidacy papers, and will not seek reelection. Candidates Patrick DePula, Teresa Radermacher and Brian Holmquist have entered the race, which will not likely be contested. All three terms run for two years.
Cottage Grove Village BoardTwo of three incumbents up for reelection on the Cottage Grove Village Board will not run again. Troy Allen and Paul VanderVelde have announced their non-candidacy. Village Trustee Melissa Ratcliff is also up for reelection, and will run again. Joining Ratcliff will be Brittany Ballweg and Christopher Stoa. At this time the race is not contested. All three seats will be two-year terms.
Cottage Grove Town BoardTwo seats are up for election on the Cottage Grove Town Board, currently held by Kristi Williams and Michael DuPlayee. Both Williams and DuPlayee will seek reelection, and face no opponents. Both of those seats have two-year terms, beginning April 19, 2022.
McFarland Village BoardThere will be a contested race for McFarland Village Board.
Three seats will be up for election on the McFarland Village Board, currently held by incumbents Mike Flaherty, Justin Rupert and Ed Wreh. All three seats have two year terms, after Wreh was appointed to a one-year term in 2021 to fill a vacant seat on the board.
Rupert will not seek reelection to the board, submitting papers of non-candidacy in December.
Incumbents Ed Wreh and Mike Flaherty will run for their seats again, joined by newcomers Clair Bud Utter and TJ Jerke.
McFarland School BoardTwo seats on the McFarland School Board, currently held by Arlyn Halvorson and Christine Pribbenow, will be up for election in April. Both Halvorson and Pribbenow will not run again, declaring non-candidacy in late 2021. The McFarland School District has not shared which candidates will vye for their seats.
Monona Grove School BoardMonona Grove School Board members Susan Manning and Peter Sobol won’t be challenged for their seats on the board. Both Manning and Sobol will re-run for their seats, unopposed. Both seats will have two year terms.
Dane County Board of Supervisors
All three Dane County Board Supervisors representing McFarland, Cottage Grove and Monona will face contested races this spring.
Incumbent Patrick Miles of McFarland will face Herb Taylor of McFarland in a contested race to represent District 34.
Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff will face Andrew McKinney in a contested race to represent Cottage Grove.
And Incumbent Sarah Smith will face Clint Keaveny in a contested race to represent Monona.