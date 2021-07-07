For the first time in 20 years, McFarland residents will see a noticeable price jump in water utility rates this summer.
Effective Aug. 13, water rates in the village will go up by 24.98%. For the average homeowner, that means an increase of anywhere between five to ten dollars per billing cycle. Residents are typically billed for two months at a time.
The process to raise water rates in McFarland began six months ago. The McFarland Village Board authorized a rate case application to be sent to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) on Nov. 23, 2020.
Filing a rate case application occurs when a municipality or utility company needs to request an increase in water rates due to a rise in operating costs.
“An increase in capital needs and expenses requires a full rate case, to essentially catch up to where our revenue should be to support our expenses,” said Village Administrator Matt Schuenke. “All of those kinds of things raise our operating cost, and therefore require us to need access to additional revenue.”
Once the PSC receives a rate case application, it takes roughly six months for commission staff to review it, before deciding on a specific percentage increase. Once that decision is made, the municipality holds a public hearing.
McFarland’s public hearing took place on June 8, though Schuenke said no village residents attended to make a public comment.
Village staff were anticipating an increase of about 36%, but said the 24.98% increase they ended up with is still fairly practical.
“It’s below what we applied for and substantially less than what we thought we needed,” said Schuenke. “So, it’s still a high number, but it’s pretty reasonable given that we haven’t done this in quite a while.”
The last time McFarland conducted a full rate case was in 2001. Village staff did apply for two smaller adjustments, called simple rate cases, in 2009 and 2010, yet the resulting water rate increase for those two cases was not more than 3%.
“Nobody wants to pay more, whether it be taxes or utilities or anything, but this is very needed to support our water infrastructure and allow it to continue to grow,” said Schuenke. “We need to take care of our wells and our water towers, and all of that is very important in making sure we all have a central flow of clean water coming into our homes.”
“It’s a very high increase, there’s no question about that,” he went on to say. “But it’s needed in order to continue to protect that water source.”
Schuenke is encouraging anyone with questions or concerns about their water rates to contact the village’s public works department at 608-838-7287.