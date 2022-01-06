McFarland boys hockey wins against Tomah/Sparta behind a hat trick from Simeon Pommerening, Spartans also lose to La Crescent-Hokah, Onalaska/La Crosse

At the Lake Delton Tournament this week, the McFarland boys hockey team (5-7) earned a victory against Tomah/Sparta, but lost to Onalaska/La Crosse and La Crescent-Hokah (MN).
McFarland 8
Tomah/Sparta 3
Senior forward Simeon Pommerening recorded a hat trick in a McFarland 8-3 victory over Tomah/Sparta (3-8) on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Junior forward Caleb DeChambeau scored on a power play in the first period, assisted by Pommerening and senior defenseman Chase Quelle. Pommerening put the Spartans up 2-0 with a power-play goal, assisted by sophomore forward Mason Pommerening. Mason Pommerening scored the final goal in the first period, assisted by senior forward Aiden Gabrielse on a power play.
In the second period, sophomore forward Drew Snyder scored on an assist from junior defenseman Tegan O’Brien. Simeon Pommerening added another goal, assisted by DeChambeau. Tomah/Sparta cut the lead to 5-1 with a goal near the end of the period.
After Tomah/Sparta scored early in the third period, Simeon Pommerening found the net for the third time. Gabrielse scored on an assist from Simeon Pommerening to increase the Spartan lead to 7-2.
Tomah/Sparta cut the lead to 7-3 before DeChambeau scored on an empty net, giving McFarland the eighth goal. DeChambeau was assisted by Quelle and junior forward Payton Hauge. Senior goalie Jaden Devous had 24 saves.
McFarland 8, Tomah/Sparta 3
M 3 2 3- 8
T 0 1 2- 3
1st period
M- Caleb DeChambeau (PP), (Simeon Pommerening, Chase Quelle), 8:19. M- Simeon Pommerening (PP), (Mason Pommerening), 11:44. M- Mason Pommerening (Aiden Gabrielse), 14:06.
2nd period
M- Drew Snyder (Tegan O’Brien), 2:52. M- Simeon Pommerening (Caleb DeChambeau), 7:53. T- Conlan Yourell (Charlie Joyce), 14:09.
3rd period
T- Alex Boyko, 2:58. M- Simeon Pommerening, 6:38. M- Aiden Gabrielse (Simeon Pommerening), 11:41. T- Charlie Joyce (Alex Boyko), 13:14. M- Caleb DeChambeau (Payton Hauge, Chase Quelle), 14:26.
La Crescent-Hokah 5
McFarland 4
One overtime period wasn’t enough to decide a winner, but in the second overtime, Liam Farrell of La Crescent-Hokah scored the winning goal to give the Minnesota team a 5-4 victory over the Spartans on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
After La Crescent-Hokah took a 1-0 lead in the first period, junior forward Caleb DeChambeau tied the game on a power-play goal, assisted by senior forward Simeon Pommerening and sophomore forward Mason Pommerening.
In the second period, senior forward Aiden Gabrielse found the back of the net on a power play, assisted by DeChambeau and Simeon Pommerening. La Crescent-Hokah tied the game off a power-play goal.
The Spartans took a 4-2 advantage early in the third period as junior forward Paul Morris scored off an assist from sophomore forward Drew Snyder, and Gabrielse scored on a penalty shot. However, La Crescent-Hokah battled back with two goals to force overtime.
In overtime, Farrell scored to give the 5-4 win to La Crescent-Hokah. McFarland sophomore goalie Raymond Wheaten had 25 saves.
La Crescent-Hokah 5, McFarland 4
L 1 1 2 0 1 — 5
M 1 1 2 0 0 — 4
1st Period
L- Wyatt Farrell (Cooper Hollon), 13:32. M- Caleb DeChambeau (PP), (Simeon Pommerening, Mason Pommerening), 16:42.
2nd Period
M- Aiden Gabrielse (PP), (Caleb DeChambeau, Simeon Pommerening), 1:44. L- Cooper Carlson (PP), (Wyatt Farrell), 5:58.
3rd Period
M- Paul Morris (Drew Snyder), 1:40. M- Aiden Gabrielse, 3:38. L- Wyatt Farrell (PP), (Cooper Hollon), 4:11. L- Liam Farrell, 14:55.
2nd Overtime
L- Liam Farrell, 0:14.
Onalaska/La Crosse 6
McFarland 0
Gavin Schuster of Onalaska/La Crosse proved to be a difficult matchup for the Spartans, scoring four goals in a 6-0 win over McFarland on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Schuster scored twice in the first period, when the Hilltoppers scored three goals. A goal in the second period pushed the score to 4-0 and Schuster scored twice in the third period, sealing the Hilltoppers a 6-0 victory.
McFarland senior goalie Jaden Devous had 19 saves. Freshman goalie Carter Wendt saw action, providing 10 saves for the Spartans.
Onalaska/La Crosse 6, McFarland 0
O 3 1 2 — 6
M 0 0 0 — 0
1st Period
O- Gavin Schuster (Alec Browning, Colin Comeau), 5:38. O- Noah Gillette (Will Chafoulias), 15:03. O- Gavin Schuster (Colin Comeau, Alec Browning), 15:51.
2nd Period
O- Carter Hayes (Noah Gillette), 3:12.
3rd Period
O- Gavin Schuster, 7:34. O- Gavin Schuster (Alec Browning, Colin Comeau), 10:21.