Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, April 2 appointed former Sun Prairie Police Department officer Kalvin Barrett as Dane County Sheriff.
The appointment fills a vacancy created by Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s resignation, effective May 8, 2021. Barrett will complete the remainder of the term which ends Jan. 2, 2023.
“With 12 years of service as a law enforcement officer, Kalvin Barrett is a dedicated public servant,” said Evers. “I am confident he will be an effective, empathetic leader in Dane County and will work to ensure the safety of and collaboration with every community he serves.”
Barrett served as Dane County Deputy Sheriff from 2009-11, and as an officer with the Sun Prairie Police Department from 2011-16.
Barrett is currently a law enforcement officer at Wisconsin State Fair Park and teaches law enforcement and criminal justice at Madison College where he is the faculty director of the criminal justice studies program. He is also a workplace violence and active threat response consultant. Barrett earned his bachelor's degree in 2004 from the UW-Madison while also playing football for the Wisconsin Badgers football team, and his master's degree in criminal justice from American Public University in 2020.
Dane County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 3 Dane County Supervisor Analiese Eicher, who represents a portion of Sun Prairie, praised the appointment.
"Today Governor Evers announced that Kalvin Barrett will be the new Dane County Sheriff. Barrett brings years of diverse experience to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office following his work not only as a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and as an officer with the Sun Prairie Police Department in the past, but also as an instructor of law enforcement at Madison College," remarked Eicher.
"I am looking forward to working with Sheriff Barrett. I know the County Board will engage with Sheriff Barrett on issues surrounding the jail and broader criminal justice reform," the county board chair added. "I also welcome Sheriff Barrett to the Criminal Justice Council, and am optimistic that, working together, we can decrease the county’s rate of incarceration in general, and eliminate the racial inequities that have plagued the system for far too long."
“I congratulate Governor Evers and the selection committee on their work to find the best appointee, who has the community ties and commitment to fair and impartial law enforcement. Someone with a passion for community engagement on issues, who will guide the Sheriff’s Office into the future with equitable and equal justice for all citizens,” said Mahoney. “Kalvin Barrett will serve our community well, guided by the core values of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.”
“I am excited Kalvin Barrett will be our next Dane County Sheriff. I know he will work to keep us safe and strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and all our communities in Dane County,” said State Rep. Shelia Stubbs of Madison.
“Thank you, Governor Evers, for appointing me to serve the people of Dane County as our sheriff. As sheriff, I will continue the community and law enforcement engagement collaboration that has been the foundation of the sheriff’s office,” said Barrett.
“I am excited to bring to the job my perspective as an African American professional who has experience in the field as a peace officer, in the jail as a sheriff’s deputy, and as someone who has educated and trained the next generation of peace officers,” Barrett said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.