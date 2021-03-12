Tommy Stauffer and Shawn Kuhn, co-owners of Vitruvian, were familiar with the blank stares they’d receive when explaining where their organic produce farm was located in McFarland.
Even though the roughly 50 acre property at the corner of Tower Road and Hwy 51 has been the home of Vitruvian for over eight years, most locals only knew the location for the highway sign stating the property was the ‘Future Home of Spartan Animal Hospital.’
The sign has now been replaced with one proudly announcing that the property is home to Vitruvian and features the farm’s newly created logo. The new logo was not the only change to the farm in 2020, though. Last year, Vitruvian made a major pivot in their business model from primarily wholesale of certified organic produce to local restaurants and grocery stores to a home delivery and farm pick-up system.
Those in Madison and many surrounding communities, including McFarland, Fitchburg, Monona, Stoughton, Middleton, Waunakee, and Sun Prairie, can order through Vitruvian’s online store and choose home delivery options on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays or the farm pick-up option on Fridays.
Customers to the farm's website, vitruvianfarms.com, are not only able to purchase certified organic produce and mushrooms grown at Vitruvian, but other locally made items, including bread from Madison Sourdough, pasture-raised eggs, meat from Willow Creek Farms, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, salmon from Bering Bounty, coffee from Ledger Coffee Roasters and Just Coffee Cooperative, and Forage Kombucha as well. You’ll also find a variety of ready-to-eat meals created by local chefs with Cadre, Pasture & Plenty, Tart, and The Vibrant Veg.
“We were finding that even some of our neighbors in McFarland were unaware of the farm’s location,” says Vitruvian co-owner Tommy Stauffer. “Our hope is that the new sign helps make our community aware that we are here to help connect them with local food in a convenient way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.