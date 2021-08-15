Thoughts on strategic planning

On Monday, July 19, the Board of Education had a presentation from Ron Dayton from CESA 2 about the strategic planning process.
I believe that strategic planning is an essential activity for the board and district because it helps everyone focus on what people in the district feel is important and it provides a plan for how both financial and personal resources, such as time, will be used for the next several years.
When I talk about a strategic plan, I am not referring to a binder full of lofty vision and mission statements followed by a multitude of lengthy goals and endless action plans for how these goals will be achieved.
I have been a part of this process in the past and found that after spending the better part of a year in a series of never-ending meetings, that the individuals involved in the process were so worn out by the process that the binder found a convenient place on an office shelf and stayed there with little impact on the future of the district.
A strategic plan for me is a one or two page document that contains three to five goals that are written in clear, concise and most importantly easy to understand language.
A well written strategic plan should be able to be given to any individual and after reading it should be able to tell you what the focus of the school district will be for the next three to five years.
Each of the identified goals should also have listed benchmarks so that anyone can tell whether or not the district is making strides to accomplish their goals.
It is my goal to help the Board of Education complete such a plan during the upcoming school year.
This will allow the board to look for a future superintendent who can lead them in the fulfillment of the district’s goals.
Though the final plan is short and easy to understand, it is not a process that can be entered into lightly.
This process will take both time and commitment, not only from the board, but also from the different groups who make up the school district. One of the essential parts of creating a good strategic plan is listening. In the process that I will advocate for, the Board will start by having a discussion among themselves where they share their hopes and dreams for the McFarland School District. I always remind individuals to dream big – never limit yourself by what you think can be accomplished. When people work together for a common cause greater things can be accomplished than most people think possible.
Next, the board needs to schedule a multitude of meetings both inside and outside of the school buildings to learn what other members of the school district would like to see accomplished during the next three to five years.
I believe it is important for the board to meet with as many members of the staff that would like to participate in the process – this might look like holding meetings with all members of the staff at each of the district’s schools.
I am a strong advocate for giving individuals a voice in the future of their school district. In addition to meeting with all administrative, teaching and support staff; I recommend for the board to set up meetings with parents, community members and the business community. Schools are generally the focal point of the community and from what I have seen this holds true for McFarland.
I also think it will be important to have a meeting with students to learn about their experiences in school and what they think should be preserved or changed to give future students an education that will prepare them for their next steps in life.
After all of these meetings and conversations, the Board, with the help of the superintendent and the administrative team, will take all of the information and refine it to the strategic plan that I described earlier in this blog. Is this an easy process? – no; but it is a process that will provide ownership into the future of the school district and the necessary direction to help everyone within the school district know where the district is going and why.
Contact Anderson by email at andersw@mcfsd.org.