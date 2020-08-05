To the editor,
In the Aug. 3 New York Times is an article about the resistance to face-mask mandates during the influenza epidemic of 1918-19. Much of the opposition, one learns, was based on claims that sound very familiar today: lack of evidence that masks were effective, requiring people to wear masks in public was unconstitutional (one violator spent five days in jail), etc. etc. When the epidemic finally subsided, the death toll in the U.S. was some 675,000 people in a population of just under 106 million. Here is the link: www.nytimes.com/2020/08/03/us/mask-protests-1918.html.
John Callan
Fort Atkinson
