The McFarland girls volleyball team started out Friday’s matchup with Monona Grove by taking the first seven points of the night, which would be an indication of how the night would go for the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state runners-up.
McFarland would sweep Monona Grove in three sets: 25-12, 25-15, 25-13.
In the first set, McFarland would coast from its 7-0 lead to a 25-12 win.
In the second set, it was another good start as McFarland took six of the first eight points. With Hannah Rounds serving, the Spartans went on a big run to take a 16-6 lead.
Avery Pennekamp made a big spike to make it 12-6, Rounds followed up with an ace to make it 13-6. For the Spartans’ 16th point of the set, the two teams had one of the longest volleys of the game, extended by an overhead save by Nina Crull.
In the third set, Monona Grove showed some spark to take the first three points of the set, but McFarland tied it up at four with an ace by Crull and never looked back.
A couple of Pennekamp spikes fittingly ended the matchup. After a windup and powerful strike to make it 23-13, she finished things off at 25-14.
She would end the night with a team-high 18 kills. Crull had seven and Maddy Fortune had 32 assists.
Monona Grove’s Anabelle Veoperman had 12 kills and Jada Braun had 16 assists.
