Guenther Switzer fifth at 220 for state wrestling

Monona Grove-McFarland senior Guenther Switzer hits a double leg takedown on Port Washington’s Jacob Peacy in a consolation bracket at 220 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Switzer went on to place fifth.
From winning just four wrestling matches in his freshman year to qualifying for state his senior year, Guenther Switzer has seen the hard work pay off.
“The best way I can think to describe one’s career in high school sports is like that of a hiker climbing a mountain, but you don’t know how tall that mountain is nor can you see how far you’ve climbed up it, all you can see is each step your feet take beneath you,” said Switzer. “You will only be able to look up and see the mountain once your time climbing it has finished, and you can see how far you’ve come.”
Switzer reached the peak of that mountain with a fifth-place finish at the 220 weight class in the Division 1 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26.
“Guenther really applied all the reps and hours that he had put in, and he was in a really good place mentally. Guenther really just performed his daily habits at a very high level,” said Monona Grove/McFarland co-coach Doug Peterson.
Switzer started off the tournament winnning a 7-1 decision over Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee. In the next round, Switzer lost a 16-4 major decision to eventual state champion Jackson Mankowski of Madison La Follette.
On Friday, Feb. 25, Switzer won a 5-0 decision over Thomas Perra of New Berlin West/Eisenhower. Switzer then pinned (3:41) Jacob Peacy of Port Washington to advance to the third day of the tournament.
Switzer would be pinned (1:59) by Aaron Botsch of Brookfield East before winning the fifth-place match by an 11-6 decision over Carson Westcott of Holmen. With the fifth-place finish, Switzer medaled and participated in the walk of champions.
“It was an amazing experience, and I enjoyed every second of it. It made me think back to everyone who has helped me get this far,” said Switzer. “I believe that my run has inspired the belief that great things are possible, and I hope that it will motivate the next wave of MGM wrestlers to push the program even further.”
Switzer, who is hoping to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, finishes his senior season with more than 40 wins.
“At the end of his last match, Guenther stood up and looked around, he was really in the moment. Three days are long, but Guenther prepared very well for each match, one at a time,” said Peterson.
Along with Zach Gunderson and Kristian Schlicht, Switzer is the third wrestler in the history of the Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op to qualify for state.