McFarland and Monona Grove High School fall sports programs will have the option to move their schedules to spring 2021 under a measure passed Aug. 14 by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) board of control.
The Rock Valley Conference, where McFarland participates, and the Badger Conference, which includes Monona Grove, postponed fall sports last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board decision opens the door for both conferences to begin practices for football, volleyball, boys and girls cross-country, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf and girls swimming in February or March. Scheduled games would be played for six weeks followed by the postseason tournament, except for football, which would have no state title games.
Winter would be the first sports season for McFarland and Monona Grove, but there would be fewer games scheduled, so the fall-into-spring season can begin on time. The first practices for the traditional spring sports season would be moved back to April or May followed by six to eight weeks of scheduled events and then postseason tournaments in June.
Here is the revised scheduled for the winter, fall-to-spring and spring sports schedules:
Winter Sports
Girls basketball
Practices begin: Nov. 16
Scheduled games: 11 weeks through Feb. 1
Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 8-22
Boys/girls hockey
Practices begin: Nov. 16
Scheduled games: Nine weeks through Jan. 25
Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 1-15
Girls gymnastics
Practices begin: Nov. 16
Scheduled meets: 10 weeks through Feb. 1
Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 15-22
Boys basketball
Practices begin: Nov. 23
Scheduled games: 11 weeks through Feb. 8
Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 15 through March 1
Wrestling
Practices begin: Nov. 23
Scheduled meets: Eight weeks through Jan. 18
Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 15-22
Boys swimming/diving
Practices begin: Nov. 23
Meets: Eight weeks through Jan. 18
Tournament: Weeks of Jan. 25-Feb. 1
Fall-to-Spring Season
Girls swimming/diving
Practices begin: Feb. 15
Meets: Six weeks through March 29
Tournament: Week of April 5
Volleyball
Practices begin: Feb. 22
Matches: Six weeks through April 12
Tournament: Week of April 19
Football
Practices begin: March 8
Games: Six weeks through May 3
Tournament: None
Girls tennis
Practices begin: March 8
Matches: Six weeks through Apr. 19
Tournament: Week of Apr. 26
Boys/girls cross-country
Practices begin: March 15
Meets: Six weeks through Apr. 26
Tournament: Week of May 3
Boys soccer
Practices begin: March 22
Games: Six weeks through May 3
Tournament: Week of May 10
Girls golf
Practices begin: March 29
Matches: Six weeks through May 10
Tournament: Week of May 17
Traditional Spring Season
Boys/girls track and field
Practices begin: April 19
Meets: Eight weeks through June 14
Tournament: Weeks of June 21-28
Baseball
Practices begin: April 19
Games: Six weeks through May 31
Tournament: Weeks of June 7-28
Softball
Practices begin: April 19
Games: Six weeks through May 31
Tournament: Weeks of June 7-28
Boys golf
Practices begin: April 19
Matches: Eight weeks through June 7
Tournament: Week of June 14
Girls soccer
Practices begin: April 26
Matches: Six weeks through June 7
Tournament: Weeks of June 14-28
Boys tennis
Practices begin: May 3
Matches: Six weeks through June 7
Tournament: Weeks of June 14-21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.