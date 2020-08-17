McFarland and Monona Grove High School fall sports programs will have the option to move their schedules to spring 2021 under a measure passed Aug. 14 by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) board of control.

The Rock Valley Conference, where McFarland participates, and the Badger Conference, which includes Monona Grove, postponed fall sports last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board decision opens the door for both conferences to begin practices for football, volleyball, boys and girls cross-country, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf and girls swimming in February or March. Scheduled games would be played for six weeks followed by the postseason tournament, except for football, which would have no state title games.

Winter would be the first sports season for McFarland and Monona Grove, but there would be fewer games scheduled, so the fall-into-spring season can begin on time. The first practices for the traditional spring sports season would be moved back to April or May followed by six to eight weeks of scheduled events and then postseason tournaments in June.

Here is the revised scheduled for the winter, fall-to-spring and spring sports schedules:

Winter Sports

Girls basketball

Practices begin: Nov. 16

Scheduled games: 11 weeks through Feb. 1

Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 8-22

Boys/girls hockey

Practices begin: Nov. 16

Scheduled games: Nine weeks through Jan. 25

Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 1-15

Girls gymnastics

Practices begin: Nov. 16

Scheduled meets: 10 weeks through Feb. 1

Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 15-22

Boys basketball

Practices begin: Nov. 23

Scheduled games: 11 weeks through Feb. 8

Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 15 through March 1

Wrestling

Practices begin: Nov. 23

Scheduled meets: Eight weeks through Jan. 18

Tournament: Weeks of Feb. 15-22

Boys swimming/diving

Practices begin: Nov. 23

Meets: Eight weeks through Jan. 18

Tournament: Weeks of Jan. 25-Feb. 1

Fall-to-Spring Season

Girls swimming/diving

Practices begin: Feb. 15

Meets: Six weeks through March 29

Tournament: Week of April 5

Volleyball

Practices begin: Feb. 22

Matches: Six weeks through April 12

Tournament: Week of April 19

Football

Practices begin: March 8

Games: Six weeks through May 3

Tournament: None

Girls tennis

Practices begin: March 8

Matches: Six weeks through Apr. 19

Tournament: Week of Apr. 26

Boys/girls cross-country

Practices begin: March 15

Meets: Six weeks through Apr. 26

Tournament: Week of May 3

Boys soccer

Practices begin: March 22

Games: Six weeks through May 3

Tournament: Week of May 10

Girls golf

Practices begin: March 29

Matches: Six weeks through May 10

Tournament: Week of May 17

Traditional Spring Season

Boys/girls track and field

Practices begin: April 19

Meets: Eight weeks through June 14

Tournament: Weeks of June 21-28

Baseball

Practices begin: April 19

Games: Six weeks through May 31

Tournament: Weeks of June 7-28

Softball

Practices begin: April 19

Games: Six weeks through May 31

Tournament: Weeks of June 7-28

Boys golf

Practices begin: April 19

Matches: Eight weeks through June 7

Tournament: Week of June 14

Girls soccer

Practices begin: April 26

Matches: Six weeks through June 7

Tournament: Weeks of June 14-28

Boys tennis

Practices begin: May 3

Matches: Six weeks through June 7

Tournament: Weeks of June 14-21

