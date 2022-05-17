McFarland baseball wins against Sauk Prairie and Evansville; loses to Dodgeville and Evansville

Luke Schaaf pitched three innings and recorded two RBIs in a McFarland 4-2 win over Sauk Prairie on Saturday, May 14.
In the top of the second inning, Schaaf hit a single to score Gabe Lee. Schaaf singled home Austin Bindl in the fourth, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
Dadon Gillen recorded an RBI single in the fifth, scoring Jack Schraml. Kyle Kussow later hit an RBI groundout, scoring Connor Punzel.
McFarland is 11-8 and 9-6 in the Rock Valley Conference, sitting in fifth place.
McFarland 4, Sauk Prairie 2
McFarland 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 — 4 7 4
Sauk Prairie 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schaaf (W; 3-2-0-0-3-2), Punzel (2-0-0-0-3-0), Vogel (2-3-2-0-1-0); SP: Alisch (L; 4-3-2-1-3-2), Ballweg (3-4-2-2-3-2).
Leading hitters — M: Schaaf 2x2, Bindl 2B, Gillen 2x4; SP: Larsen 2x2, Baier 2x3, Hooper 1x2.
Dodgeville 4, McFarland 2
Giving up a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning gave McFarland a 4-2 loss in extra innings to Dodgeville on Saturday, May 14.
After trailing 2-0 entering the sixth, Dadon Gillen hit a double to score Jack Schraml. Connor Punzel hit a sacrifice bunt that scored Gillen to tie the game for McFarland.
Mason Roe pitched five innings, striking out five, while giving up two runs.
Dodgeville 4, McFarland 2 (8)
Dodgeville 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 — 4 9 0
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Dyslin (3-4-2-2-0-3), Roe (L; 5-5-2-2-5-0); D: Olson (6.2-4-2-2-3-3), Roh (0.1-0-0-0-1-0), Reilly (W; 1-0-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — M: Gillen 2x4 (2B), Rettkowski 1x3, Schraml 1x3; D: Wasley 2x4, Reilly 2x4, Rickard 2x3.
Evansville 1, McFarland 0
The Spartans were held to just four hits in a 1-0 loss to Evansville on Thursday, May 12.
Braylan Roder accounted for half of those hits, going two-for-three. Simeon Pommerening and Jack Schraml also recorded hits. On the mound, Roder pitched a complete game with three strike-outs on five hits.
Evansville scored its lone run on an RBI single with two out in the sixth.
Evansville 1, McFarland 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 1
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Roder (L; 7-5-1-1-3-1); E: Peterson (W; 6.1-4-0-0-6-3), Karnes (SV; 0.2-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — M: Roder 2x4, Pommerening 1x2, Schraml 1x3; E: Maces 2x2 (2B), Kurth 1x3, Keller 1x3.
McFarland 14, Evansville 5
A nine-run fifth inning pushed the Spartans past Evansville in a 14-5 victory on Tuesday, May 10.
Jack Schraml hit a two-run triple, Simeon Pommerening smacked a two-run double and Gabe Lee and Kyle Kussow drove in runs on singles. Schraml finished with four RBIs and Lee added three RBIs.
Mason Roe earned the win, pitching in relief of Luke Schaaf. Roe allowed no runs in more than four innings with five strikeouts.
McFarland 14, Evansville 5
McFarland 0 0 3 2 9 0 0 — 14 13 1
Evansville 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 5 11 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schaaf (2.1-8-5-4-3-1), Roe (W; 4.2-3-0-0-5-1); E: Kurth (4-6-5-5-3-2), Nelson (L; 0.1-3-6-5-0-1), Boll (2.2-4-3-3-5-1).
Leading hitters — M: Kussow 2x4, Schraml 2B, 3B, Lee 3x3, Rettkowski 2x4; E: Peterson 3B, Kurth 2x4, Keller 2x4 (2B).