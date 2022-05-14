Letter to the editor: Kevin Nicholson endorsement

Tony Evers has consistently governed against the will of the people and his first term in office has led to a steady decline in the quality of life for Wisconsinites. His feckless leadership has resulted in rising crime rates, rioting, runaway inflation, substandard public education and an unprecedented assault on individual liberty. He has earned the nickname of “One Term Tony.”
There is no shortage of Republican challengers to Evers. There is a consensus among the Republican candidates that Tony Evers has been a disaster for Wisconsin. Republican primary voters are left to decide which of the candidates is the best choice to restore the greatness of Wisconsin.
I believe the candidate that is most likely to defeat Tony Evers and repair the damage of the Evers administration is Kevin Nicholson. Kevin is the only candidate who seems to understand the gravity of the problems facing not only Wisconsin, but our nation as well. This election is not simply about lowering taxes, shrinking the size of government or expanding school choice (all important issues), but about reversing the dangerous course of losing our Constitutional republic. This should concern all of us and is a non-partisan issue.
The words of Ronald Reagan are relevant to the current crisis in our nation: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
Kevin Nicholson stands out from his Republican opponents by his clarity in articulating the significant threat to our freedom that must be confronted. This is not an abstract concept to Kevin – as he has served our nation in combat - and does not take the freedoms and quality of life we enjoy as Americans for granted.
He has specific proposals to address the out-of-control violent crime as well as reforming the broken public education system. Kevin Nicholson is a true patriot and the clear choice to be the next Governor of Wisconsin.