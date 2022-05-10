McFarland baseball swept by Turner, defeats Stoughton and Lodi

McFarland’s baseball team hung on for a 9-8 victory over Lodi on Monday, May 9.
The Spartans held a 9-3 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning, before Lodi scored a run. Lodi then added five runs in the sixth. Jack Schraml earned the save, pitching a scoreless seventh.
Dadon Gillen powered the McFarland offense, accounting for five RBIs on a triple and a double. Kyle Kussow drove in two runs on a triple in the top of the fifth, scoring Austin Bindl and Braylan Roder.
McFarland is 10-6 on the year and in fifth place in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 8-5.
McFarland 9, Lodi 8
McFarland 0 0 4 0 5 0 0 — 9 9 1
Lodi 0 1 0 1 1 5 0 — 8 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Dyslin (W; 4-4-2-1-0-4), Ochalla (1.2-6-6-6-0-1), Schraml (SV; 1.1-2-0-0-3-0); L: Wendt (L; 4.2-8-9-9-7-2), Schneider (2.1-1-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — M: Gillen 3B, 2B, Kussow 2x4 (3B), Lee 2x4; L: Wendt 3x4 (2B), Fleischman HR, 2B, Schneider 2x4 (2B).
McFarland 11, Stoughton 1
Mason Roe pitched a complete game, striking out nine in an 11-1 win over Stoughton on Friday, May 6.
On the mound, Roe held the Vikings to four hits over five innings.
Dadon Gillen recorded two RBIs, while Connor Punzel, Gabe Lee, Raymond Behnke, Braylan Roder, Evan Rettkowski and Simeon Pommerening all drove in a run.
McFarland 11, Stoughton 1
Stoughton 1 0 0 0 0 X X — 1 4 3
McFarland 1 2 2 1 5 X X — 11 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Roe (W; 5-4-1-1-9-2); S: Jesberger (L; 3-6-5-4-3-2), Garcia (0-2-0-0-0-0), Schultz (1.1-4-6-6-0-3).
Leading hitters — M: Gillen 2x3 (2B), Roder 2x3 (2B), Punzel 1x3; S: Jemilo 2B, Herbst 1x2, Jesberger 1x1.
Turner 11, McFarland 1
The Spartans were swept by Turner after an 11-1 loss on Thursday, May 5.
Dadon Gillen provided the lone hit for McFarland, scoring Jack Schraml on a single in the top of the third inning.
Keats Dyslin pitched one inning for McFarland, striking out a batter.
Turner 11, McFarland 1
McFarland 0 0 1 0 0 X X — 1 1 2
Turner 5 3 3 0 X X X — 11 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Roder (L; 3-9-11-10-2-1), Dyslin (1-0-0-0-1-2); T: Cook (W; 4-1-1-1-5-3), Stelter (1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — M: Gillen 1x2; T: Hughes HR, Burk 2x3 (2B), Lauterbach 2x3 (3B).
Turner 13, McFarland 0
Facing the third-ranked team in Division 2, the McFarland Spartans lost 13-0 to Beloit Turner on Tuesday, May 3.
Dadon Gillen recorded the lone hit for the Spartans. Luke Schaaf pitched five innings, striking out four.
Turner 7 0 0 1 5 0 —13 11 0
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BT: Jackson Burk (W; 5-1-0-0-5-3); M: Luke Schaaf (L; 5-11-13-9-4-4).
Leading hitters—BT: Connor Hughes 3x4 (HR, 2B), Konner Giddley 2x4, Cal Ries 2x3; M: Dadon Gillen 1x2.