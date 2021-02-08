The McFarland High School boys swimming team’s appearance at the Feb. 5 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 state tournament was no doubt a learning experience for the roster consisting of 10 freshmen.
The Spartans didn’t win any events at Waukesha South High School, but finished strong in several swims.
The best finish came in the 100-yard butterfly with junior Ansel Kreft taking sixth place for the team’s only podum finish. His time of 52.25 was two seconds behind race winner Colin Senke of Madison Edgewood.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, freshmen Luke Morrison and Lyon Hall, sophomore Patrick Zabawa and senior Luke Mandli came in seventh place with a time of 1:31.11, less than four seconds behind winner, Whitefish Bay.
The 200-medley relay team of senior Michael Thorson, Mandli, Kreft and Zabawa placed eighth with a time of 1:40.54, four seconds behind first place Cedarburg.
The 400-freestyle relay quartet of Morrison, Kreft, Mandli and Hall finished 10th with a time of 3:20.82, better than nine seconds behind Cedarburg.
In other races, Kreft was ninth in the 100-backstroke, Hall took 11th in the 200-individual medley and Mandli wound up 12th in the 100-breaststroke.
Cedarburg took the Division 2 title with 309 team points, Whitefish Bay was second with 231 and Madison Edgewood ended up third with 191. McFarland was 10th in points with 93.
