The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Southwest Region office in Madison is planning a virtual public involvement meeting to discuss the design and environmental aspects of the preferred alternative (Alternative H) for the U.S. 51 Corridor Study, with limits from I-39/90, east of Stoughton, to US 12/18 (Madison Beltline) near McFarland in Dane County.
Proposed improvements with Alternative H:
- Reconstruct the US 51 corridor on the existing alignment between I-39/90 and Larson Beach Road in McFarland;
- Replace the pavement and add an auxiliary lane in each direction in McFarland between Siggelkow Road and Terminal Drive/Voges Road just south of US 12/18.
- A passing lane would be provided east of Stoughton and intersections along the corridor would be improved.
- Pedestrian facilities would also be provided in urban areas.
- Bicycle accommodations would be provided on paved shoulders in rural sections of the US 51 corridor.
- In the urban sections of the corridor, various options for accommodating bicycles would be provided where determined feasible.
The environmental document is anticipated to be available for public review in December 2020. Construction is anticipated for the mid- to late-2020s.
The public meeting will be a virtual recording available on the study website beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6. To access the website, go online to wisconsindot.gov and search “US 51 Study” and click on “US 51 Corridor Study (Stoughton to McFarland)." There will be various methods for submitting comments. Project maps and other information will also be available on the website.
If you are unable to access the virtual public involvement materials, or have general questions or concerns about the study or virtual meeting, please contact Jeff Berens, P.E., WisDOT Project Manager at (608) 245-2656.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.