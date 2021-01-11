McFarland High School basketball player Teagan Mallegni may be a freshman, but she seems to be making herself very comfortable on the varsity already.
The 5-foot-11 forward scored 29 points, including seven shots from the 3-point line, as the Spartans pulled away in the second half to win 67-47 at Baraboo on Jan. 8.
The victory came a day after McFarland fell in its season opener to Brodhead 57-52 as Mallegni led the team with 15 points.
Against Baraboo, Mallegni scored 19 of her points in the first half as the Spartans opened a 36-30 advantage. In the second half, McFarland dominated and outscored the Thunderbirds 31-17.
Senior Morgan Butler also reached double figures with 11 points and senior Lindsey Lonigro sank a couple of threes and had nine points.
Six-foot-two senior Katie Hildebrandt had 14 rebounds, senior Butler pulled down seven and junior Maddy Fortune and freshman Ava Dean had six.
Lonigro had four assists, and Dean came up with four assists and five steals.
The Spartans made 13 3-point shots and hit 12-of-13 from the free throw line.
Maya White Eagle led the T-Birds with 21 points.
The Spartans play Friday Jan. 15 at Jefferson with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.