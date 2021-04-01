The US 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound in Madison will be closed starting Wednesday, April 7 until late May.

Motorists must use alternate routes such as the signed detour using the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.

"The long-term closure will better accommodate traffic operations of the US 12/18 eastbound ramp to the northbound Interstate during this construction stage. The ramp closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change," a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

Stay informed and register for project email updates on the website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the project Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.

