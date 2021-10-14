McFarland cross country results from Fort Atkinson, boys third, girls fifth

Freshman Spencer Alf finished in seventh with a time of 17 minutes and 57 seconds at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 7.
At the Fort Atkinson Invitational, the McFarland boys cross country team finished third and the girls finished fifth on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Freshman Spencer Alf recorded a seventh-place finish with a time of 17 minutes and 57 seconds. With a time of 18:43, freshman Issac Ewing took 11th place. Freshman Paxton Nygaard (19:31) finished in 23rd place, sophomore Brock Spiegel (19:54) ended in 30th and freshman Austin Nickels (20:20) recorded a 37th place finish.
Boys’ team scores: DeForest 33, Lakeside Lutheran 46, McFarland 95, Fort Atkinson 105, Milton 130, Delavan-Darien 130.
For the girls, senior Lilly Innes recorded a top-ten finish, placing eighth with a time of 21:59. Junior Maya Thompson (23:32) finished in 21st and senior Felicia Zheng (23:59) took 28th place. Sophomore Emily Sprang (24:32) ended in 31st and senior Brielle Bruce (24:41) finished in 33rd place.
Girls’ team scores: DeForest 22, Fort Atkinson 48, Lakeside Lutheran 80, Milton 102, McFarland 109.