McFarland Senior Outreach

Thursday, March 18

Traditional meatloaf

Sweet potato

White bread

Butter

Cinnamon applesauce

MO: veggie meatballs

NCS: n/a

Friday, March 19

Sloppy joe

WW bun

Creamed corn

Black eyed pea salad

Banana

Chocolate pudding

MO: chickpea joe

NCS: SF pudding

Monday, March 22

Beef stew

Biscuit

Green beans

Chunky applesauce

CC banana cake

MO: veggie stew

NCS: SF cookie

Tuesday, March 23

Cheese tortellini bake

Bread stick/butter

Spinach

Mandarin oranges

Blueberry crisp

MO: cheese tortellini in marinara

NCS: spiced pears

Wednesday, March 24

Chicken a la king

Brown rice

Peas

Corn salad

Pineapple

Raspberry sherbet

MO: soy a la king

NCS: SF ice cream

Thursday, March 25

Hearty chicken noodle soup

Mixed green salad

Dressing

Saltine crackers

Pears

Pumpkin bar

MO: tomato bean soup

NCS: SF ice cream

Colonial Club Senior Activity Center

Thursday, March 18

Parmesan tilapia

Cheesy potatoes

Green beans

Mandarin oranges

Rye bread

Sherbet

MO: veggie lasagna

Friday, March 19

Chicken and biscuit

Peas

Carrots

Blushing pears

Cookie

MO: veggie burger

SO: chicken caesar salad

Monday, March 22

Turkey

Mashed potatoes/gravy

Squash

Wheat roll

Cranberries

Pie

MO: veggie burger

Tuesday, March 23

Pulled pork/bun

Calico beans

Broccoli

Ambrosia

MO: meatless egg bake

Wednesday, March 24

Swedish meatballs

Mashed potatoes

Mixed veggies

Wheat bread

Pears

Sherbet

MO: veggie burger

Thursday, March 25

Stuffed green pepper

Mashed potatoes

Wheat bread

Pineapple

Cake

MO: rice/beans

Load comments