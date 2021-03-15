McFarland Senior Outreach
Thursday, March 18
Traditional meatloaf
Sweet potato
White bread
Butter
Cinnamon applesauce
MO: veggie meatballs
NCS: n/a
Friday, March 19
Sloppy joe
WW bun
Creamed corn
Black eyed pea salad
Banana
Chocolate pudding
MO: chickpea joe
NCS: SF pudding
Monday, March 22
Beef stew
Biscuit
Green beans
Chunky applesauce
CC banana cake
MO: veggie stew
NCS: SF cookie
Tuesday, March 23
Cheese tortellini bake
Bread stick/butter
Spinach
Mandarin oranges
Blueberry crisp
MO: cheese tortellini in marinara
NCS: spiced pears
Wednesday, March 24
Chicken a la king
Brown rice
Peas
Corn salad
Pineapple
Raspberry sherbet
MO: soy a la king
NCS: SF ice cream
Thursday, March 25
Hearty chicken noodle soup
Mixed green salad
Dressing
Saltine crackers
Pears
Pumpkin bar
MO: tomato bean soup
NCS: SF ice cream
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
Thursday, March 18
Parmesan tilapia
Cheesy potatoes
Green beans
Mandarin oranges
Rye bread
Sherbet
MO: veggie lasagna
Friday, March 19
Chicken and biscuit
Peas
Carrots
Blushing pears
Cookie
MO: veggie burger
SO: chicken caesar salad
Monday, March 22
Turkey
Mashed potatoes/gravy
Squash
Wheat roll
Cranberries
Pie
MO: veggie burger
Tuesday, March 23
Pulled pork/bun
Calico beans
Broccoli
Ambrosia
MO: meatless egg bake
Wednesday, March 24
Swedish meatballs
Mashed potatoes
Mixed veggies
Wheat bread
Pears
Sherbet
MO: veggie burger
Thursday, March 25
Stuffed green pepper
Mashed potatoes
Wheat bread
Pineapple
Cake
MO: rice/beans
