Avery Pennekamp had 10 kills and Maddy Fortune put up 27 assists for McFarland’s volleyball team in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-9 sweep over Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference match on Tuesday.

Gwen Crull added five kills, six blocks and two aces, while Nina Crull added five kills, three blocks and two aces for the Spartans (3-0 in conference). Fortune and Alyssa Davis also served two aces apiece.

Josey Rinehart and Skye McDermott each had five kills for Evansville (2-2). McDermott added seven assists and Adison Etringer added six. Rinehart also recorded six blocks.

