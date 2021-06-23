Military charity event scheduled for June 25-27 at McFarland Ice Arena

The McFarland Community Ice Arena will be hosting a military appreciation charity event from June 25-27.
The ice arena is expecting more than100 veterans to come in from out of town to play. Every active duty and ex-military participant will play for free in the event. Only 112 players can be accepted, registration can be found below.
Hockey teams will be drafted to ensure that teams won’t have to worry about competitive balance. Players will also get to keep their game-worn jersey as well.
The rink’s lobby will be turned into a bar to raise money for the event. Live music will likely be at the rink as well.
The event will be hosted by the Beer League Players Association.