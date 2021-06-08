McFarland tennis falls to East Troy

McFarland’s tennis team fell to East Troy 6-1 on Tuesday, June 1.
No. 1 doubles team Carter Snyder and David Templeton picked up the lone Spartan victory, defeating Max Maternowski and Chase Stoner 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.
John Stuntebeck and Sean Fernan fell to Josh Erdman and Zach Cliffgard at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1. Aren Desai and TJ Hare lost 7-5, 6-0 to Chase Murphy and Jake Malloy at No. 3 doubles.
The Spartans were swept in singles competition. Dayne Lindow defeated Elias Pederson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Justin Brehm won over Cash Kujak 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Connor Paullin beat Brandon Strattan 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Noah Edwards picked up the victory at No. 4 singles, besting Ben Pimental 6-2, 6-0.