You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot featured
MCFARLAND BOYS TENNIS

McFarland tennis falls to East Troy

  • 1 min to read

McFarland’s tennis team fell to East Troy 6-1 on Tuesday, June 1.

No. 1 doubles team Carter Snyder and David Templeton picked up the lone Spartan victory, defeating Max Maternowski and Chase Stoner 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

John Stuntebeck and Sean Fernan fell to Josh Erdman and Zach Cliffgard at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1. Aren Desai and TJ Hare lost 7-5, 6-0 to Chase Murphy and Jake Malloy at No. 3 doubles.

The Spartans were swept in singles competition. Dayne Lindow defeated Elias Pederson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Justin Brehm won over Cash Kujak 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Connor Paullin beat Brandon Strattan 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Noah Edwards picked up the victory at No. 4 singles, besting Ben Pimental 6-2, 6-0.

Tags

Recommended for you