Jan. 13 Worship Calendar

Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church229 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove

608-839-4768

brynmawrcg@gmail.com

http://brynmawrpc.org

Pastor Elaine Hanson-Hysell

Sunday worship: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.

“The small church with the big heart”

Good Shepherd By the Lake Lutheran Church (LCMS)1860 Highway 51, Stoughton

608-873-5924

Pastor Todd McVey

Sunday worship: 9 a.m. in-person and live on Facebook

See website for Sunday School and Bible Class opportunities: www.goodshepherd bythelake.org

Hope Lutheran Church3702 County Highway AB, McFarland,

www.hope-in-action.org

608-838-3586

Pastor Beth Schultz Byrnes

Sunday worship: In-person sanctuary worship Sundays at 9 a.m., with a Facebook livestream of worship available at www.facebook.com/HopeLutheran McFarlandWI

McFarland Lutheran Church5529 Marsh Road, McFarland

608-838-3184

Pastor Kelli Schmit

www.mcfarland lutheran.org

Saturday: 5 p.m. (casual)

Sunday: 8 a.m. (traditional), 10 a.m. (contemporary)

Sunday school/music (September to May) 9 a.m.

Faith formation classes for all ages (September to May) 9:15 a.m.

Nursery care available during Sunday worship

McFarland United Church of Christ5710 Anthony Street, McFarland

“A church with heart.”

Outdoor worship 10 a.m. and online via Zoom

All program info at mcfarlanducc.org

We are an open & affirming congregation committed to serving our community & the world.

As of August our building is still closed due to COVID, but our church is very much open & alive!

For more info, contact Pastor Bryan Sirchio at 608-577-8716 pasotrb@ mcfarlanducc.org

Monona United Methodist Church606 Nichols Road, Monona

608-222-1633

10 a.m. In-Person Worship

Pastor Paul Johnsen

www.mononaunited methodistchurch.org

New Life Church7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

608-223-9337

www.newlifelc.com

Pastor Heather Hayward

pastor@newlifelc.com

Follow us on Facebook

www.facebook.com/newlifemadison

Worship services are held virtually on Facebook live every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at 8:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Risen Savior Lutheran Church (WELS)5001 Holscher Road, McFarland (on the corner of Siggelkow and Holscher Road under the water tower)

608-838-7212

risensaviorlutheran.org

Pastor Joshua Janke

Sunday Worship: 9 a.m.

Adult Bible class and Sunday school: 10:15 a.m.

(Watch services on website, risensavior lutheran.org)

St. Stephen’s Lutheran ELCA5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona

608-222-1241

Sunday worship: In-person worship at 9:30 a.m., and livestreamed worship at 9:30 a.m. Listen on Facebook at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church-ELCA, Monona Wisconsin, or by calling 608-291-6225.

Senior Pastor: Elisa Brandt

www. ststephensmonona.org

