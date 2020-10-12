County Board Supervisor Paul Rusk died over the weekend at his home. He was 65 years old.
Rusk was a long-time member of the County Board, having first been elected in 2002 to represent District 12 encompassing the Village of Maple Bluff and the north side of Madison.
Paul served as the chair of the Dane County Board’s Public Protection and Judiciary Committee for over 12 years, stepping down from that role in the 2018. Currently he served as a member of the Public Works and Transportation Committee.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Rusk was “a steadfast advocate for our most vulnerable and was a passionate, leading progressive voice about public safety and criminal justice reform,” also mentioning his work with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, where he served as director.
“Paul was a good and principled man,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “I will dearly miss his friendship, as well as his intellect and sound counsel, as the County Board addresses the challenges ahead.”
Rusk grew up in Daly City, California and spent his adult life in Madison. He worked for U.S. Representative Robert Kastenmeier, Wisconsin State Senator Calvin Potter.
“Paul cared deeply about Dane County, and his dedication, hard work, and compassion changed our community for the better,” said Eicher. “He made a difference.”
Paul graduated from UW-Madison in 1977 with a degree in horticulture, and earned a master’s degree in public policy from the UW in 1991. As a student body leader and senior class president, he spoke at the 1977 spring commencement, saying, “We must always remember that we–the people of this nation–should and can be ‘the powers that be’.” Decades later, he commented, “I wanted to leave a message that we, as new, young graduates, had our whole lives in front of us, and we really could substantially make changes in the world.”
