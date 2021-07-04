Path to an undefeated season

McFarland's girls soccer team won the WIAA Division 3 state championship on Friday, June 25. The Spartans went undefeated this season, going 16-0. Below is a schedule of the team's games, their opponents and the score of each game.
Date Opponent Score
5/4 Whitewater 11-0
5/7 Edgewood 3-0
5/11 Oregon 2-1
5/13 @ Jefferson 10-0
5/20 East Troy 8-2
5/22 @ Sun Prairie 4-1
5/24 @ Edgerton 10-0
5/27 Clinton/Turner 10-0
5/28 Big Foot/Williams Bay 10-0
6/1 Monona Grove 1-0
6/3 @ Evansville 3-1
6/12 Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 10-0
6/17 Edgewood 2-0
6/19 Belleville-New Glarus 4-0
6/25 New Berlin Eisenhower 2-0
6/25 Plymouth 4-1