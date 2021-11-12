Braylan Roder second at finals for MLB Pitch, Hit and Run

Braylan Roder took second place in the 13/14 baseball division for the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run finals competition held at the World Series on Monday, Nov. 1.
Roder had the opportunity to compete at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, after the conclusion of game five of the World Series. Competitors were judged on pitching location in the throwing competition, after throwing six pitches aiming for the designated strike zone.
In the hitting competition, participants are judged on how far and straight they can hit a ball off a tee in three attempts. And participants are judged on the time it takes each participant to run 120 feet for the running competition.
Matthew Firestone of Dunbar, PA won the 13/14 baseball division. Roder joined 1,700 other participants competing in either the baseball or softball division this summer, with 24 children advancing to the finals.
The MLB Pitch, Hit and Run alumni includes current major league players such as Andrew McCutchen, Joey Gallo and Eric Hosmer.