June 9 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
More information: www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter
608-222-34115.
Wednesday, June 15 at 1:30 p.m. Bird & Nature Adventures – A guided walk in Aldo Leopold Nature Center. The topic is Blooming Prairies with Julie Melton. The walk begins at 1:30 p.m. Call to sign up.
Thursday, June 1 at 1: p.m. Ice Cream Social – Come to Fireman’s Park in Monona (corner of Winnequah Road & Progressive Lane) for music and ice cream. Guy Fields, aka “Old Black Joe” is a retired Memorial High School teacher and local blues/country artist. Call to register.
Monday, June 13, 20, 27 at 11 a.m. Tai Chi & Ice Cream — Practice Tai Chi with friends under a summer sky and treating yourself to ice cream after. Jody Curley’s Monday Tai Chi class will hold practice at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way, each Monday in June and July.
Friday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m. – NewBridge Case Manager hours – Stop into the Monona Senior Center and ask a question or obtain information on NewBridge services. Lower Level 1011 Nichols Road.
Friday, June 17 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Free Covid-19 Vaccines at the Monona Senior Center. No appointments necessary, no ID or insurance is required. Everyone 5 and older is welcome. 1st and 2nd or booster doses.1011 Nichols Road Monona — Lower Level
Fitness Programs in the Lounge of Monona Community Center
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10 a.m., Pilates at 11 a.m.
Tuesday at 10 a.m. Chair Yoga- Call to sign up.
Fitness on Zoom
Thursday, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 11:30 a.m.. Cup of Chi – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone.
Colonial ClubFor more information, call 608-837-4611. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. If phones aren’t answered, leave a message.
Thursday, June 9 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Drumlin Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, June 10 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m.. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, June 13 – Music and Motion 9 a.m., Walking class 10:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Crafts with Sally 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15– Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. for a day of fun and strawberries. A new feature this year is the PawberryFest Pet Photo contest! Submit a photo of your pet with a strawberry --or a strawberry costume, strawberry shaped toy, strawberry dessert--anything goes! Submit your photo by going to www.colonialclub.org/petcontest OR you can email your photo to Amanda at ababiarz@colonialclub.org
McFarland Senior Outreach
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour will continue June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
On Friday, June 10, there will be a lunch and learn event at 11:45 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. There will be a presentation by Amy Scarr of Dane County Adult Protective Services.
On Wednesday, June 22, there will be a Father’s Day event at 1 p.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter, 5012 Highland Drive.
Stand Up and Move More is a four-week informational program designed to reduce time spent sitting. It will run from June 9 to July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Call 608-838-7117 to register.
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489