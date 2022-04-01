Thoughts on voting

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, we have the opportunity to exercise one of our greatest rights – the right to vote. I personally believe that voting is one of our most valuable rights. Voting gives us a voice in the political process and all of our votes are equal – each citizen gets one vote and that vote carries the same weight as everyone else’s vote. In this upcoming election, the voters in McFarland will choose two new school board members from three candidates: Meghan Fessler, Samantha Zeilenga and Tom Mooney. Their role on the Board will help shape and guide the district during the next several years and will have a tremendous impact on the direction of the school district.
Though I never served in the military, I have several family members that have served our country in the armed services. My father-in-law enlisted in the Navy when he was seventeen (17) years old, so that he could help defend our country during WWII. He served as what he called “a tin-can sailor” on the USS Higbee. Two of my uncles served in the army during the Korean War and one of my relatives died during the Vietnam War. My son-in-law was a Marine and served as a guard in the embassies in Saudi Arabia and Belgium. What each of these individuals had in common was an intense love of country and the desire to protect the sacred rights of our country – one of the most important being that of voting.
As Americans, we can support different candidates based on our personal beliefs and situations. Who you choose to vote for is totally up to you. You make that decision based upon the various factors that affect you and your family. In some states, individuals have already cast their votes with the opportunity of early voting. Over the past few elections, we have had a dramatic increase in the number of individuals that have decided to vote and it is possible that this year, we could have the largest numbers of voters ever recorded and for this I am glad. I am glad that so many individuals have chosen to exercise their right to vote as an American.
As people go to the ballot box to cast their votes on not only school board elections, but other items that will be on the ballot depending upon where you live, I will be glad that I and so many others took the time to vote. I will also think of the song “I’m Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood. I believe in my heart that we live in a great country, where we can achieve our dreams and each day I see and talk to people who reinforce this belief by the dedication they show in helping others.
Thank you for indulging me and allowing me to encourage you to vote. It is a right and privilege that we all share.