March 24-31 Senior Meals

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, March 24
Lasagna
Green beans
Wheat roll
Fruit medley
Frosted cupcake
MO: Veggie lasagna
Friday, March 25
Boneless chicken cacciatore
Pasta
Garlic bread
Carrots
Applesauce
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Chicken salad (no pasta)
Monday, March 28
Sloppy Joe
Wheat bun
Potato wedges
Coleslaw
OJ
Brownie
MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, March 29
Southwest chicken casserole
Peas
Wheat roll
Mandarin oranges
Ice cream
MO: Veggie lasagna
Wednesday, March 30
Ham/swiss sandwich
Spinach salad
Tomato wedge
Peaches
Pie
MO: Cheese sandwich
Thursday, March 31
Beef tips/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Glazed carrots
Wheat roll
Pineapple
Jello
MO: Rice/beans
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, March 24
Chicken strips
Honey mustard sauce (NAS honey packet)
Steamed brussel sprouts
Kidney bean salad
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Sugar cookie
MO: Veggie chicken
NCS: SF cookie
Friday, March 25
Pot roast/gravy
WW roll/butter
Garlic herb mashed potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple tidbits
Frosted pumpkin bar
MO: Garden burger
NCS: Peaches
Monday, March 28
Ham/potato casserole (NAS chicken and potato casserole)
WW roll/butter
Peas
Peaches
Strawberry jello/pears
MO: Soy potato casserole
NCS: SF jello
Tuesday, March 29
Chicken/gravy (NAS no gravy)
White bread
Carrots
Broccoli
Orange juice
Carnival cookie
SALAD OPTION: Harvest salad
Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entrée by calling 608-838-7117