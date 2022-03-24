 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

March 24-31 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, March 24

Lasagna

Green beans

Wheat roll

Fruit medley

Frosted cupcake

MO: Veggie lasagna

Friday, March 25

Boneless chicken cacciatore

Pasta

Garlic bread

Carrots

Applesauce

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Chicken salad (no pasta)

Monday, March 28

Sloppy Joe

Wheat bun

Potato wedges

Coleslaw

OJ

Brownie

MO: Cheese sandwich

Tuesday, March 29

Southwest chicken casserole

Peas

Wheat roll

Mandarin oranges

Ice cream

MO: Veggie lasagna

Wednesday, March 30

Ham/swiss sandwich

Spinach salad

Tomato wedge

Peaches

Pie

MO: Cheese sandwich

Thursday, March 31

Beef tips/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Glazed carrots

Wheat roll

Pineapple

Jello

MO: Rice/beans

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, March 24

Chicken strips

Honey mustard sauce (NAS honey packet)

Steamed brussel sprouts

Kidney bean salad

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Sugar cookie

MO: Veggie chicken

NCS: SF cookie

Friday, March 25

Pot roast/gravy

WW roll/butter

Garlic herb mashed potatoes

Carrots

Pineapple tidbits

Frosted pumpkin bar

MO: Garden burger

NCS: Peaches

Monday, March 28

Ham/potato casserole (NAS chicken and potato casserole)

WW roll/butter

Peas

Peaches

Strawberry jello/pears

MO: Soy potato casserole

NCS: SF jello

Tuesday, March 29

Chicken/gravy (NAS no gravy)

White bread

Carrots

Broccoli

Orange juice

Carnival cookie

SALAD OPTION: Harvest salad

Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entrée by calling 608-838-7117

MO: Veggie chicken/gravy

NCS: SF cookie

Wednesday, March 30

Sloppy Joe/bun

Potato salad

Mixed vegetable

Banana

Vanilla loaf cake

MO: Chickpea Joe

NCS: SF pudding

Thursday, March 31

BBQ ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

WW roll/butter

Warm spiced pears

MO: Black bean burger

NCS: N/a

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK