Ten-year-old Jocelyn Van Duyn was recovered by law enforcement in Hartsville, Indiana, alive and safe, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Jocelyn was found with her biological father, Jonathan J. Van Duyn (age 33), according to the DOJ. FBI Indianapolis Division SWAT and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took Jonathan into custody without incident on Tuesday morning. Jonathan will be held in Indiana before being extradited to McHenry County, Illinois where he is wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear.
As of Tuesday, family was traveling to Indiana to reunite with Jocelyn.
“Law enforcement would like to sincerely thank members of the public who shared information and helped lead to the safe recovery of Jocelyn,” a DOJ release stated.
This continues to be an active investigation led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and FBI Milwaukee Division, with assistance from the Walworth Police Department. Also assisting in the investigation are the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Indiana State Police, Walworth County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. FBI Indianapolis Division and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of the child.
On the morning of Sunday, Dec. 13, the Village of Walworth Police Department received the report of a missing 10 year-old female Jocelyn Van Duyn, who had last been seen on Saturday evening in the Village of Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin. An Amber Alert had previously been issued.
