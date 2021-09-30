McFarland Halloween parade cancelled for second year in a row

The annual McFarland Halloween parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Both cancellations have been due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, said McFarland insurance agent Jim Hartman, who’s served as the parade’s manager since 1992.
A release from the parade planning team said organizers decided “it would be difficult to maintain mask requirements and proper distancing in a parade environment.”
At the time of the cancellation announcement, the average weekly rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals in Dane County was 159.3, according to Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC).
PHMDC had also rated the level of community transmission of the virus at that time as ‘high.’
In a typical year, parade participants would meet in their Halloween costumes at the McFarland Municipal Center before following a walking route around the village.
Hartman said he’s hopeful the parade can recommence in 2022.