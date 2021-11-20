Offers go here

McFarland food pantry seeks one more co-manager

  • 1 min to read

The McFarland Community Food Pantry Board has approved one of its two volunteer Co-Manager positions. McFarland resident Judy Taber has agreed to work with the Pantry Board to oversee the day-to-day operations of the McFarland Community Food Pantry. Judy has started working with the two long time managers, Sue Steinmetz and Toni Hutter to learn firsthand the responsibilities of the position.

The Food Pantry Board is still looking for one other person to serve as a Co-Manager of the Pantry and to help share responsibilities with Judy. The Board is looking for someone who is creative, energetic, and committed to the Pantry’s mission of helping those struggling with food insecurity in the McFarland community.

Over the years the McFarland Community Food Pantry has served as a “helping hand” for many people in McFarland. In this past year (2020), the Food Pantry:

  • Served 163 different McFarland households, which include 177 adults, 81 seniors and 143 children
  • Distributed school supplies and school gift cards to students
  • Provided holiday meals and Christmas gifts to households
  • Coordinated with McFarland community organizations and volunteers to organize special events, food drives, fresh produce and monetary donations

If you are interested or have questions about the position, please contact Peter Morehouse, McFarland Community Food Pantry Board President, PO Box 101, McFarland, WI 53558, or call or text Peter at 608-658-0927.

