Now that fall is here, the Clean Lakes Alliance is urging people to take care two steps to keep local lakes clean.
The first step is raking for leaf-free streets. Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye urged people to rake their leaves onto lawns instead of the street.
This, he said, helps fertilize the grass and reduce blue-green algae blooms.
“Leaves contain phosphorus. When left in the street, stormwater passes through leaves like a teabag and brings the phosphorus-rich water into the storm sewer,” he said in a newsletter. “In our watershed, storm sewers deliver untreated water directly to our lakes.”
The other step may not be one people are thinking about just yet, but with they will soon enough, with winter quickly approaching: reducing salt use.
“Winter salt runoff into our lakes can be toxic to aquatic plants and animals. Reducing salt use does not need to compromise public safety. By shoveling snow, using sand, and limiting salt use, you can be lake friendly and safe at the same time,” Tye said in his newsletter.
Other ways you can help the lakes at home can be found by visiting the Clean Lakes Alliance website and searching “help the lakes at home.”
They include planting native plants, creating a rain garden, picking up pet waste and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.