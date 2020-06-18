The McFarland Lioness Club awarded Callie Korth the 2020 McFarland Lioness Club Community Service Scholarship. Korth is a 2020 graduate of McFarland High School.
Next fall, she plans to attend the University of Minnesota or University of Pennsylvania and study nonprofit marketing and business.
