May 12 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center. Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Scholarly Scoop. A History of a Question; Who is my neighbor? Dr. David Reinhard lecturer from UW Wisconsin Whitewater explores a perennial question found prominently in every world religion. A question that states a central human concern. Who is my neighbor? Register by calling 608-222-3415. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. Bird & Nature Adventures – A guided walk in Aldo Leopold Nature Center. The topic is Butterflies and Bees with Julie Melton. The walk begins at 1:30 bring water, wear a hat & see you at the parking lot to take our guided tour. Call 222-3415 to sign up and let us know if you would like walking sticks.
Friday, May 20 10 a.m. R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Older Men Eating Out) “Service on a Diesel Submarine During the Cold War” Dave Joranson will present information, artifacts, and experience about the USS Grenadier (SS 525) which operated out of Key West, Florida in the 1960s, following the Cuban Missile Crisis. Sign up at 608-222-3415.
Weekly Fitness Programs
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone 10 a.m., Pilates 11 a.m.
Tuesday — Chair Yoga 10 a.m. HYBRID. Call 608-222-3415 to register. Payable to the instructor is $5
Zoom fitness:
Monday — Tai Chi Balance 11 a.m.
Thursday — Cup of Chi 11:30 a.m.. Call for the Zoom link.
Donation requested of $5 per class. Support our fitness instructors at https://mononaseniorcenter.weshareonline.org.
Colonial ClubFor a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. Phones are answered during normal business hours, or leave a message and your call will be returned.
Thursday, May 12 – Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Bid Euchre 1 p.m., Drumlin sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Chorus 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m., Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 16 – Music and Motion 9 a.m., Walking class 10:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Chimes 1 p.m., Hyland sponsored Bingo 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18– Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
StrawberryFest is around the corner! Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A new feature this year is the PawberryFest Pet Photo contest! Take a photo of your pet with a strawberry — or a strawberry costume, strawberry shaped toy, strawberry dessert --anything goes! Submit your photo at www.colonialclub.org/petcontest or by emailing it to Amanda at ababiarz@colonialclub.org
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Cable Channel is showing two Western movies on Fridays in May. The channel will show “Angel and the Badman (1947)” on May 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and “Vengeance Valley (1951)” on May 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tune in to TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum cable channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com to watch.
On Friday, May 13, gardeners are gathering from 1:30-3:30 p.m. to help plant flower boxes at the entrance to the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., and a bed in the McFarland Community Garden. Supplies will be provided, and volunteers will leave with a small potted flower. Sign up at 608-838-7117.
A collective art piece made by local community members, through McFarland Senior Outreach, is now on display at the E.D. Locke Public Library. The Threads of Resistance is a collective art project created in 2020 at McFarland Senior Outreach to help engage older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, community members donated crochet or knit blanket squares, to be made into blankets that are now on display at 5920 Milwaukee Street. After the end of May, some blankets will remain on display, and some will be donated.
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour returns in May and will continue through August. The event will be June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
Stand Up and Move More is a four-week informational program designed to reduce time spent sitting. It will run from June 9 to July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Call 608-838-7117 to register.Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489