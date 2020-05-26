As I contemplated the possible subject for this final story, I reviewed the many varied potential subjects: the wars, the branches of service, the countless battles. I have chosen to go a different direction, namely, the people. Some you may know, some you man not. They are the heroes that live among us, a neighbor, a teacher, a family member. They served our country as citizen soldiers, and when the war was over, they assimilated back to everyday life. In many cases, they have evidence of their heroism, medals such as the Bronze Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Silver Star, the Purple Heart. They often keep their medals in a box – hidden in the back of a closet. They are uncomfortable with the H-word: Hero. When asked, they simply respond, “I was just doing my job.”
That job was providing and protecting our freedom. And it was not a job they took lightly. These heroes fought for us on land, sea and air – and returned to make a great impact on our everyday life. As fathers, uncles, brothers, mentors and pillars in the our community. Let me share some with you.
– I first met James Church with my affiliation with the book “The Hero Next Door: Stories from Wisconsin’s WWII Veterans.” Jim’s picture graces the cover, and he is the subject of chapter three. After Jim graduated from Portage High School in 1942, he entered UW-Madison in the College of Engineering. After one semester, he was finally old enough to enlist in the U.S. Army. He heard the call that so many did after Pearl Harbor, and he was originally sent to the University of Illinois in Champaign with 150,000 of the most intelligent recruits.
That lasted until the winter of 1943, when Uncle Sam needed every warm body for the planned Normandy invasion. Twenty days after D-Day, Jim stepped foot on the Normandy shore with the duty of a backup rifle company.
Over the course of many dinners with him and his lovely wife, Donna, I learned war could also have a lighter side. He told about the 4th of July 1944. At high noon, every available American artillery piece fired one round –and one round only – to celebrate the Fourth.
“It apparently confused the hell out of them (the Germans),” he said.
Jim had the quick wit of Johnny Carson, the delivery skills of Jack Benny and intelligence nearing that of Einstein. He could tell a story that captivated you and have you visualize a scene as authentic as the world’s best artist.
He talked about firefights, where patriotism took a back seat to the bonds you had with your buddies, how you could not, and would not, let them down.
Jim knew the war would not last forever and actually carried his math textbook from the UW with him. It traveled through Normandy, through Belgium and through the Battle of the Bulge. Not only did he study the book, he made notations in the margins of his location at the time. Most notes were taken from his “worm’s eye view of the war” – in his foxhole.
He described the Battle of the Bulge, how scared everyone was, how they nearly froze sleeping out in the cold. The hours of listening to the wounded groans of a GI’s last agonizing breath. Jim credits his deep faith in God to sustain him through these and the other horrors he encountered.
The most emotional experience did not come at the end of the war but on the trip back home when the ship passed the Statue of Liberty.
He carried his math book all through the war, and afterwards, his math skills carried him to a degree in electrical engineering. And those skills carried our astronauts to space when Jim took the helm as Apollo’s project officer for guidance and navigation systems. Jim had daily contact with our space heroes: Neil Armstrong, John Glenn and fellow Wisconsin native Jim Lovell.
Jim Church passed away recently. I hope he knew the positive impact that one man can make on the lives of so many. I miss you, Jim.
– If you have ever spent any time around Bill Schmitt of Black Earth, you would wholeheartedly agree that he is one of the nicest guys that was ever put on this earth. Twenty years ago, during my first meeting with Bill, I noticed a photo of him standing next to a B-29 WWII bomber. I had to learn the story behind this.
As I recall his words, he told me that he was part of the 813 Chemical Company Air Operations. He was stationed on the island of Tinian in the South Pacific.
Things were pretty routine, doing his job, serving his country and doing his part to win the war in the Pacific. He related the day the 509th Bomb Group showed up. They built fences around their section of the base (highly unusual), and they would not talk to anyone. They would go on milk run, and their planes never came back with flack or fighter damage. One day, Bill found himself watching the 509th Bomb Group through the fence. They towed a B-29 over a pit and were diligently loading a bomb on the airplane. Bill thought, I hope it’s worth all the time and trouble they are spending. And, I’m not sure what they expect to blow up with one bomb.
Shortly, thereafter, Col. Paul W. Tibbets dropped that “one bomb” over Hiroshima, and everyone knew what one bomb could do. The photo was of Bill Schmitt standing next to the Enola Gay. That photo can now be seen in Bill’s son’s store: The Shoe Box in Black Earth. Bill recently passed away, but the memories of his kindness and generosity will live forever.
– The veterans are not the only ones who deserve credit for the Veterans Monument. Betty and Tami Rotar first started this project in 1985. Theym, along with Garry Pechmann of Pechmann Memorials, are owed a debt of gratitude for their timeless efforts on the monument. It would not have been possible without their dedication.
The monument would not have been possible without financial contributions. These groups should be recognized: the Monona Grove Business Men’s Association, WPS Insurance, with a personal thank you to Bill Bathke, Walmart and Chad Wyman, Walgreen’s Distribution Center and John Segar, American Family Insurance, Betty and Tami Rotar, Merlyn and Phyllis Lucas, and the Monona Grove American Legion Post 429. And a thank you to all from Dane County, who helped us with such a meaningful tribute to our veterans.
