McFarland High School's mask requirements will change Nov. 29, other district schools could follow in January

Face mask requirements across McFarland School District will change in the coming weeks and months following a Nov. 15 vote from the school board.
Effective Nov. 29, students and staff at McFarland High School who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks in school, but instead will be “encouraged” and “highly recommended” to wear a mask, Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson said.
Unvaccinated staff and students will still be required to wear masks in McFarland schools.
Despite the change in masking protocol for high schoolers this month, Anderson said all staff and students in grades four to 12 will still be required to wear masks on school buses and other school owned vehicles, as per U.S. Department of Transportation requirements.
In all, 27 community members contributed mask-related public comments to the board at its Nov. 15 meeting, with 19 asking for a continuation of universal masking and eight in support of making masks optional.
The change in protocol will coincide with the expiration of Public Health Madison & Dane County’s (PHMDC) mask mandate, after it announced early this month that it does not plan to reinstate the mandate as it sunsets Nov. 27.
Yet, while requirements will change at the high school, Anderson said the district’s middle and elementary schools will maintain the mask requirements through Jan. 17, at which point district administrators will “review the protocols for any potential changes.”
School Board President Craig Howery said he’d like to collect more information before rescinding mask requirements at Indian Mound Middle School, Waubesa Intermediate School and Conrad Elvehjem Primary School.
“We need to wait on the middle school, the intermediate school and the elementary school until we get more vaccination data and get more of the kids fully vaccinated, and see where our cases are at that point,” Howery said Nov. 15.
Anderson said earlier this month that he, too, would like to see more students aged five to 11 receive a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before lifting mask requirements in the district’s elementary and middle schools.
The Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in five to 11-year-olds on Oct. 29, and the district hosted a vaccine clinic through Forward Pharmacy at Indian Mound Middle School on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
School Board Member Christine Pribbenow, the sole board member to vote against the Nov. 29 change in mask policy, said at the Nov. 15 school board meeting that the district has seen nearly 300 students in quarantine and more than 60 students test positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 1.
“We know that there’s going to be negative consequences [to not masking]. Why not then just do the positive and mask,” Pribbenow asked fellow board members before the final vote.
Board Member Kate Green responded saying, “At what point do you stop?... There will always be a reason to keep masking.”
Green added that while PHMDC has recommended that schools continue to mask up after its order ends, the district has to “balance mandating versus recommending.”
Board members also discussed the idea of waiting until the Thanksgiving holiday passes before deciding to end the mask requirement, saying there may be a spike on COVID-19 cases as families gather for the holiday.
Though, other board members raised that the number of COVID-19 cases arising from the holidays won’t be known until weeks later.
Despite a divide in public opinion on what the district's mask requirements should look like post Nov. 27, Howery expressed confidence in the board’s decision making process.
“We’re doing the things as a board that we’ve always said we’re going to do,” he said. “And that’s to do what’s best for the kids.”