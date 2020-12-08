Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, in partnership with Fitchburg and Oregon Police, were able to take an escaped prisoner into custody Tuesday morning in the town of Oregon.
Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, escaped from the Oregon Correctional Center on foot during the night. A citizen call to 911 just after 7:30 a.m. alerted law enforcement to a suspicious person in a wooded area near Williamsburg Road in the town of Oregon. The description matched that of Bohringer. Law enforcement established a perimeter and a Dane County deputy utilized a UAV (drone) to survey the area, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Bohringer had also caught the attention of a resident’s dog, who helped bring attention to his location.
Deputies were able to take Bohringer into custody without incident at 8:29 am near the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road. Before being booked in to the Dane County Jail, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure.
