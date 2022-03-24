Three McFarland Village Board Candidates share priorities

The McFarland Village Board will have a contested race on April 5.
Four candidates are currently seeking three seats on the board. Incumbents Mike Flaherty and Edward Wreh are seeking reelection, while newcomers TJ Jerke and Clair Bud Utter are looking to join the board.
Three of the four candidates responded to a questionnaire to introduce themselves to the community, with questions prepared by the League of Women Voters of Dane County for other area races.
Edward Wreh
- He/him/his
- Email: Wreh.Edward@yahoo.com.
- Facebook: Edward J. Wreh II for McFarland Village Board.
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-j-wreh/
1. Should your village take steps to ensure that access to village services is more equitable?
Absolutely. We must listen and respond to the community’s needs.
2. Should your village take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
Our commitment to DEI means ensuring that every person living and working in our community is treated fairly and has access to equitable services and opportunities. Equitable development strategies can be powerful in reducing disparities.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your village should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
The construction of the new Public Safety Center is an excellent example of how the Village has remained committed to sustainability practices. The 58,000 square feet building will be a net-zero energy facility, producing more energy than it consumes. As the Village explores new initiatives and grows, we must continue to be sustainability leaders.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
My three platform priorities are DEI, Sustainability, and Community Partnership/Collaboration. While still on my DEI journey, I currently Co-lead the African American Employee Resource Group at Nordic Global and helped start another at my previous company. My resume and life experience shows I have always been a servant of the people who is willing to do what is ethical and morally just.
TJ Jerke
- Email: tjjerke@gmail.com
- Facebook: TJ Jerke for McFarland Village Board
1. Should your village take steps to ensure that access to city services is more equitable?
The Village Board should always make sure that equitable access to village services is provided to all residents. McFarland is in a great position to make sure decisions are made with an equity lens, which is a framework and mindset of questions and beliefs to consider when developing plans and policies. This framework is already being established and should be elevated by the Village Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, ideas and recommendations that come out of the ongoing DEI Audit, and with my support on the Village Board.
2. Should your village take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
McFarland is in need of different affordable housing options, and has a tremendous opportunity to address this need within the work being done to develop the East Side Neighborhood Development Plan. A catalyst for why I decided to run is the opportunity the Village has over the next year to study and solicit input on how we can strategically develop this area and look at the housing landscape throughout the Village, to bring in needed housing and development.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your village should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
As the Village grows, it is important we do it in a strategic and sustainable way. We have made progress with a new zero net energy building, but it will be important for the Village to elevate the Sustainability and Natural Resources Committee and support Village Staff to ensure the action steps in the McFarland Sustainability Plan are brought forward and implemented, and the short and long-term goals are met.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
My priorities are rooted in my journalism and political science education, experience working on an array of issues at the local, state, and federal levels of government, and desire to support and grow my community. My work will focus on leveraging the experiences and ideas of our residents, advocating on behalf of the Village and making sure we strategically address our affordable housing crisis, generate more diversity within our business sector and community, ensure our youth and young families have the programs and amenities they need, and provide services to allow our older population to age in place.
Mike Flaherty
- Personal email: mflaherty@flahertypr.com
- Village email: michael.flaherty@mcfarland.wi,us is my village email,.
- Phone number: 608-332-5200.
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/michaelj.flaherty666
1. Should your village take steps to ensure that access to village services is more equitable?
Our small village government focuses primarily on streets, parks, sewer and public safety so it’s a challenge to first define what services we need to improve. Our library, does a very good job of trying to make its materials as easy to access as possible and our senior outreach program is designed to help seniors who need assistance. I’m open ideas about how to improve access to other services, however, and I’m looking forward to suggestions our new Diversity, Equating and Inclusion Committee is exploring
2. Should your village take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
Yes. It’s a top priority. Affordable housing in McFarland is difficult because we’re growing east where land is super expensive. That means we have to be creative in working with the county, state and federal government to access all possible financing avenues — and we need to focus on multi-family housing which provides us the largest affordable bang for the buck. If we want to have a future, diverse village where people of average income can live and raise their children, nothing is more important than building a housing supply they can afford.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your village should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
We need to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon footprint, improve energy efficiencies and reduce our waste cycles in order to leave a more sustainable community (and world)( for children’s future. The current village board has been clear — all future village projects will include renewable and sustainable energy wherever possible. One area where we could really make a difference is building community-sized and owned solar projects for the homeowners and renters who can’t afford, or don’t have the ability, to install solar on their own. Utilities currently hold most of the cards right now. So we’ll need to work with the and with regulators to help make this possible.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
I’ve been involved in government, public policy and environmental issues for most of my professional career. So I feel I have at least some grasp of how affordable housing and sustainable energy programs work and what we need to do to utilize them.