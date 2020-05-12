Hailey Redders has proven in her second year of women’s college hockey that her outstanding numbers as a freshman for Nazareth University weren’t a fluke.
The former McFarland High School athlete scored 16 goals and had 16 assists for 32 points as the Golden Flyers of the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) finished with a record of 18-5-3. She also led Nazareth – based in Rochester, New York – with five power-play goals and five game-winning goals. Redders said being named the team’s assistant captain gave her more confidence on the ice.
“In big games, I felt a need to produce and perform to the best of my abilities for my team as a leader,” Redders said.
Redders said that in her sophomore year, she worked to strengthen her shooting. She ranked second on the team with 97 shots on goal.
“I have always been pretty fast, and this is my main strength, but this year, I really focused on improving my shot,” Redders said. “It definitely showed because I scored a lot of goals that were shots and not just rebounds. I was also more confident in my hands and my ability to move the puck around people.”
This is just Nazareth University’s second year with a women’s hockey team. In its inaugural season in 2018-19, Redders led the team with 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points as the Golden Flyers finished with a record of 19-5-2. She was named honorable mention to the UCHC all-star team and to the all-rookie team.
A nursing major, Redders was also named to the UCHC All-Academic list for players with GPAs of 3.20 or better.
With the team just completing its second year, Redders said her teammates have accepted being the underdog.
“We know that winning isn’t going to be handed to us, and we have to make a statement for our program,” she said. “We put so much dedication to be the best on and off the ice. I think our dedication and the fact we are a 2-year-old program is the reason why we have succeeded. I am excited to see how next year turns out, because we will have mostly juniors, and I think we have made a statement for ourselves.”
Redders joined Nazareth University after a successful career playing club hockey for the Madison Capitols. As a senior, she scored 43 points on 18 goals and 25 assists in 2017-18.
Redders was also an accomplished softball player for McFarland.
In 2018, she was named to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team after hitting .438 with an on-base percentage of .532.
She also earned first-team conference honors in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.