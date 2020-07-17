Plans for a Saturday, July 25, in-person graduation ceremony for the McFarland High School class of 2020 were dashed by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across Dane County. Instead, a drive-thru ceremony will be held the same day.
This ceremony will be similar in nature to the cap and gown pickup; however, each student will stop first at the high school athletic doors to check in, and then all vehicles will drive to the main entrance.
Graduates with last names A-K are invited to attend from 10 a.m. to noon. Those with last names beginning with L-Z should arrive from 1-3 p.m.
Vehicles should enter the high school from Burma Road, and graduates must be in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
At the first stop, graduates will receive their class memorabilia (yearbook, flash drive, graduation mask).
Then, at the front door, the principal and superintendent will deliver the diploma through the passenger window.
The final station is for photographs, and graduates can exit the vehicle to go to the photo station. Other family members must remain in the vehicle.
