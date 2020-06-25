During the pandemic, the McFarland Senior Outreach Services home-delivered meal program was considered essential. Drivers have consistently been delivering more than 1,100 meals a month to homebound seniors.
Starting Monday, July 6, McFarland Senior Outreach Services will return to its regular delivery schedule of five day a week.
Officials anticipate the need for more drivers. who stepped forward during the COVID health emergency have been helpful, but many will now return to their regular jobs, too. Staff will also look at the pool of drivers who went on leave and ask them to return, but they still anticipate having some openings in driving in town and out of town.
Mileage and additional insurance is available.
Both regular drivers and backup drivers are needed. The commitment is two hours per shift.
For more information or to volunteer, call Katie Gletty-Syoen at 838-7117.
