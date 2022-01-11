McFarland girls basketball downs Monroe, Big Foot

The corner 3-pointer by sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni worked well for McFarland girls basketball, handling Big Foot (4-9) 46-26 on Thursday, Jan. 6.
“We were getting too comfortable shooting whenever we felt like we were open, forgetting that we want to move the ball around and get the defense moving, as well as being sure we have rebounders in position,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni.
Teagan Mallegni started the Spartans off with an 8-2 run, hitting a pair of pocket 3’s. Sophomore guard Brynn Kirch pushed the lead to 10-4 after poking away a steal and taking the fast break coast-to-coast for a layup.
Brynn is a leader on the team who brings positive energy and is a uniting force on the team,” said Coach Mallegni. “She genuinely cares about her teammates, and is happy for everyone’s successes.”
At the end of the first half, other Spartans began hitting from 3-point territory. Kirch connected with under four minutes left, junior guard Taylor Feldner scored with under three minutes left and junior guard Adrienne Kirch hit on the next possession, putting the Spartans up 33-12. Big Foot closed the gap, bringing the lead to 33-17 in the second half.
Mallegni extended the lead to 41-24 after connecting on a 3-point play in the second half. A long offensive possession saw the Spartans take advantage of a Big Foot defensive breakdown, leaving Mallegni with a layup to put McFarland up 43-24 with over seven minutes remaining.
Adrienne Kirch added another 3-pointer, making the score 46-24 with about six minutes left.
“Her experience on the court makes her invaluable. She has played a lot of basketball, and with a younger team, her confidence on the court is so important,” said Coach Mallegni.
McFarland would bleed clock to get a 46-26 win. Mallegni finished the night with a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Brynn Kirch had eight steals on eight points.
McFarland (9-3 overall, 6-2 conference) is tied for third in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
McFarland 46, Big Foot 26
McFarland 33 13 — 46
Big Foot 17 9 — 26
McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Mallegni 10, 1-1, 26, A. Kirch 3, 0-1, 9, B. Kirch 2, 3-3, 8, Felder 1, 0-0, 3. Totals 16, 4-5, 46.
Big Foot (tp) — L. Larson 11, Quackenbush 5, Bauman 4, Lueck 2, A. Larson 2, Wilson 2. Totals 26.
Three pointers — McFarland 10(Mallegni 5, A. Kirch 3, B. Kirch, Feldner).
McFarland 71
Monroe 25
The McFarland Spartans grated the Monroe Cheesemakers (0-10) with a 71-25 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni recorded a double-double, scoring a game-high 21 points and collected 10 rebounds. Junior guard Adrienne Kirch (13), sophomore forward Ava Dean (11) and sophomore guard Elise Freeman (10) all reached double figures for the Spartans.
McFarland 71, Monroe 25
McFarland 42 29 — 71
Monroe 13 12 — 25
McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Mallegni 8, 5-5, 21, A. Kirch 5, 1-2, 13, Dean 4, 3-7, 11, Freeman 4, 2-2, 10, B. Kirch 4, 0-1, 8, Testolin 2, 0-2, 4, Cornella 2, 0-0, 4. Totals 29, 9-19, 71.
Three pointers — McFarland 4 (Freeman 2, A. Kirch 2).