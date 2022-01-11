 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL

McFarland girls basketball downs Monroe, Big Foot

Half-Court trap
Buy Now

Sophomore guard Kylie Meinholdt, 34, and sophomore guard Hailey Testolin, trap a Big Foot player in a half-court trap in McFarland’s 46-26 on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The corner 3-pointer by sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni worked well for McFarland girls basketball, handling Big Foot (4-9) 46-26 on Thursday, Jan. 6.

“We were getting too comfortable shooting whenever we felt like we were open, forgetting that we want to move the ball around and get the defense moving, as well as being sure we have rebounders in position,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni.

Teagan Mallegni started the Spartans off with an 8-2 run, hitting a pair of pocket 3’s. Sophomore guard Brynn Kirch pushed the lead to 10-4 after poking away a steal and taking the fast break coast-to-coast for a layup.

Brynn is a leader on the team who brings positive energy and is a uniting force on the team,” said Coach Mallegni. “She genuinely cares about her teammates, and is happy for everyone’s successes.”

At the end of the first half, other Spartans began hitting from 3-point territory. Kirch connected with under four minutes left, junior guard Taylor Feldner scored with under three minutes left and junior guard Adrienne Kirch hit on the next possession, putting the Spartans up 33-12. Big Foot closed the gap, bringing the lead to 33-17 in the second half.

Taylor Feldner
Buy Now

Junior guard Taylor Feldner looks for an open Spartan in McFarland's 46-26 win on Thursday, Jan. 6. 

Mallegni extended the lead to 41-24 after connecting on a 3-point play in the second half. A long offensive possession saw the Spartans take advantage of a Big Foot defensive breakdown, leaving Mallegni with a layup to put McFarland up 43-24 with over seven minutes remaining.

Adrienne Kirch added another 3-pointer, making the score 46-24 with about six minutes left.

“Her experience on the court makes her invaluable. She has played a lot of basketball, and with a younger team, her confidence on the court is so important,” said Coach Mallegni.

McFarland would bleed clock to get a 46-26 win. Mallegni finished the night with a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Brynn Kirch had eight steals on eight points.

Ava Dean
Buy Now

Sophomore forward Ava Dean looks for a cross-court pass in McFarland's 46-26 win on Thursday, Jan. 6. 

McFarland (9-3 overall, 6-2 conference) is tied for third in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

McFarland 46, Big Foot 26

McFarland 33 13 — 46

Big Foot 17 9 — 26

McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Mallegni 10, 1-1, 26, A. Kirch 3, 0-1, 9, B. Kirch 2, 3-3, 8, Felder 1, 0-0, 3. Totals 16, 4-5, 46.

Big Foot (tp) — L. Larson 11, Quackenbush 5, Bauman 4, Lueck 2, A. Larson 2, Wilson 2. Totals 26.

Three pointers — McFarland 10(Mallegni 5, A. Kirch 3, B. Kirch, Feldner).

McFarland 71

Monroe 25

The McFarland Spartans grated the Monroe Cheesemakers (0-10) with a 71-25 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni recorded a double-double, scoring a game-high 21 points and collected 10 rebounds. Junior guard Adrienne Kirch (13), sophomore forward Ava Dean (11) and sophomore guard Elise Freeman (10) all reached double figures for the Spartans.

McFarland 71, Monroe 25

McFarland 42 29 — 71

Monroe 13 12 — 25

McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Mallegni 8, 5-5, 21, A. Kirch 5, 1-2, 13, Dean 4, 3-7, 11, Freeman 4, 2-2, 10, B. Kirch 4, 0-1, 8, Testolin 2, 0-2, 4, Cornella 2, 0-0, 4. Totals 29, 9-19, 71.

Three pointers — McFarland 4 (Freeman 2, A. Kirch 2).

Tags

Recommended for you