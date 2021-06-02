Highway MN construction will close Holscher Road to Highway AB through late summer

McFarland residents will need to prepare for a significant road closure starting in early June, which will likely last through late July or early August.
County Highway MN from Holscher Road to County Highway AB will be closed for construction beginning June 7 as the village commences phase four of its recent Highway MN construction projects. Phases one through three ran from U.S. Highway 51 to Holscher Road.
Village officials have estimated a project duration of roughly eight weeks, during which time road traffic will be redirected on a detour along County Highway AB and U.S. Highway 51, though the Holscher Road and County Highway MN intersection will remain open throughout the construction process.
During construction, Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said the road will garner some much-needed updates.
“This road has outlived its useful life as a rural cross section and this project will upgrade it to an urban cross section,” Schuenke said on the motivation behind the revamp. “Its current condition was designed as an asphalt street, gravel shoulder, and ditches for stormwater conveyance. As development has progressed to the east, it is necessary to reconstruct this road to village standards.”
Schuenke said the updated roadway will include new asphalt, stormwater improvements, sidewalks and bike lanes, among other additions. The construction will stretch from Holscher Road to just east of North Peninsula Way, according to the village website.
“This is a complete reconstruction, so everything we see there needs to be removed and replaced with all new materials,” said Schuenke.
Total expenses for the project will come out to roughly $673,750, though $311,000 of that will be covered by the county.
“[It’s] a joint project with Dane County, as they will pay for about half the improvement and in return the village will accept jurisdiction of the road upon completion,” Schuenke explained.
S&L Underground, Inc., a contracting company based out of Lodi, will be spearheading the project.