Responses from candidates in the Aug. 11 primary are available on the League of Women Voters of Dane County website lwvdanecounty.org.
Races with primaries include the seats of three retiring state senators and two retiring Assembly representatives.
Candidates’ Answers is compiled from questionnaires sent to the candidates by the League of Women Voters. The organization does not recommend or endorse candidates or parties. The publication is available online only for the August primary.
Voters can see exactly which races will be on their ballot by checking the website Vote411.org, provided by the League of Women Voters. The candidate questions on both websites are the same.
